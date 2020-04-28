Fintech Europe Selects Ten Startups for its Fifth Batch

FRANKFURT, Germany, April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fintech Europe , Plug and Play's fintech-focused innovation platform based out of Frankfurt, Germany, announced today the ten startups selected for its fifth batch. The platform has grown its partner base to 13 Financial Institutions since its inception in May 2018. Together with Deutsche Bank, TechQuartier, BNP Paribas, Nets Group, Nexi, UniCredit, Aareal Bank, Abanca, Danske Bank, DZ Bank, Elo, UBI Banca, and Raiffeisen Bank International, the program seeks to support innovation in the world of Financial Services.

After screening applications from all over the world and intensive weeks of reviewing preselected startups with the partners, the final group of ten companies have been accepted into Fintech Europe. The program aims at facilitating pilots, POCs, and business development opportunities for the participating startups and financial institutions.

"These companies are changing the landscape of the Financial Services Industry. They address a wide-range of use-cases, from automatic valuation of commercial Real Estate properties using artificial intelligence and Machine Learning to a MIFID-II Behavioural Finance game, and Cybersecurity," says Fernando Zornig, Program Director of Plug and Play's Fintech Europe program. "Due to the current situation, we will see a lot of changes in Europe over the next few months and I am confident that these solutions will help our corporate partners adapt to these changes faster."

Throughout the duration of the program, startups will be introduced to Plug and Play's corporate partners and will have the chance to execute pilot projects and investment opportunities with these companies. There is no cost for the startups to be in the program and they will remain part of the ecosystem even after graduation.

The ten companies are as follows:

Nect - Nect offers cutting edge technology in remote identity verification and biometrics.

Neuroprofiler - Neuroprofiler is a MiFIDII behavioral finance game to make suitable financial recommendations and predict client's behaviors.

ZecOps - Automated Security Operations. ZecOps automates Threat Analysis and Digital Forensics.

Starmind - They've built a platform that puts together AI and neuroscience so organizations can leverage their collective human intelligence.

Skenario Labs - SkenarioLabs offers intelligent property analytics for real estate owners, asset managers, and financial institutions.

Aazzur - AAZZUR is an open banking platform that facilitates the exchange of data, messages and transactions.

Keyless - Keyless is building a biometric multi-factor authentication platform that will allow organizations to go passwordless.

Oper - Oper gives lenders the power to create world-class digital credit experiences. Our technology enables them to offer and process mortgage loans end-to-end and fully digitized.

Sonect - A location-based matchmaking platform connecting those who want to withdraw cash, with those who want to deposit it.

Oceanis - Oceanis is an end-to-end shipping finance platform where ship-owners and debt providers are connected in a new digital way.

About Plug and Play

Plug and Play is a global innovation platform. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, we have built accelerator programs, corporate innovation services and an in-house VC to make technological advancement progress faster than ever before. Since our inception in 2006, our programs have expanded worldwide to include a presence in over 25 locations globally giving startups the necessary resources to succeed in Silicon Valley and beyond. With over 10,000 startups and 400 official corporate partners, we have created the ultimate startup Protected ecosystem in many industries. We provide active investments with 200 leading Silicon Valley VCs, and host more than 700 networking events per year. Companies in our community have raised over $9 billion in funding, with successful portfolio exits including Danger, Dropbox, Lending Club and PayPal. For more information, visit www.plugandplaytechcenter.com .

