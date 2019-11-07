Fintech Firm OppLoans Named 91st on the Deloitte 2019 Technology Fast 500™ for Second Year

CHICAGO, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OppLoans , a top rated financial technology platform that serves middle income, credit challenged consumers, announced it ranked 91st on Deloitte's Technology Fast 500™, a ranking of the 500 fastest growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 25th year. This is the second year OppLoans has received this recognition.

"We are honored to be a part of this prestigious list for the second year in a row. While we are proud of our growth as a top customer-rated financial technology platform, we remain focused on helping credit challenged consumers gain access to the best available products and a five-star customer experience," said Jared Kaplan, CEO, OppLoans. "More importantly, we are committed to helping the millions of middle income consumers build a better financial path."

Founded in 2012 by Todd Schwartz, managing principal of Schwartz Capital Group, OppLoans' financial services platform serves customers in 38 states and the District of Columbia. The company is one of the top customer-rated platforms in the country, maintaining an average customer rating of 4.9/5 stars on Google reviews, a rating based on nearly 10,000 reviews. Since its inception, OppLoans has funded and serviced more than 870,000 loans.

"This year marks the 25th anniversary of Deloitte's Technology Fast 500, so we are especially pleased to announce and congratulate the 2019 winners," said Sandra Shirai, vice chairman, Deloitte LLP, and U.S. technology, media and telecommunications leader. "Once again, we saw innovation across the board, with software companies continuing their dominance of the top ten. It's always inspiring to see how the Fast 500 companies are transforming business and the world we live and work in."

"As technology innovation trends towards 'everything as a service,' it's no surprise that software companies dominate the winners list yet again this year," said Mohana Dissanayake, partner, Deloitte & Touche LLP, and industry leader for technology, media and telecommunications, within Deloitte's audit and assurance practice. "What's exciting about celebrating 25 years of the Tech Fast 500 is we now have a quarter century of innovation stories to draw and reflect upon. These are the companies that push boundaries, help organizations become more efficient and productive, and ultimately enable businesses to drive growth and revenue. We congratulate all the well-deserving winners."

OppLoans previously ranked 86th as a Technology Fast 500™ award winner for 2018. Overall, 2019 Technology Fast 500™ companies achieved revenue growth ranging from 166 percent to 37,458 percent from 2015 to 2018, with median growth of 439 percent.

For a complete list of companies, please visit www.fast500.com.

About Deloitte's 2019 Technology Fast 500™:

Now in its 25th year, Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2015 to 2018.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least $US50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least $US5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

About OppLoans:

OppLoans is a leading financial technology platform that provides accessible products and a top-rated experience to middle income, credit-challenged consumers. Through our unwavering commitment to customer service, we help consumers, who are turned away by traditional providers, build a better financial path. OppLoans has ranked as an Inc. 500 company for four straight years and named the fourth fastest-growing Chicagoland company by Crain's Chicago Business. OppLoans maintains an A+ rating from the BBB. For more information, please visit OppLoans.com .

About Deloitte:

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee ("DTTL"), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as "Deloitte Global") does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the "Deloitte" name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.

Media Contact:

Wendy Serafin, VP of Communications - Media@opploans.com

SOURCE OppLoans

Related Links

www.opploans.com

