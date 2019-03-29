FinTech Global Markets Acquires Sutter Securities to Form a Modern Investment Banking Enterprise

IRVINE, Calif., March 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FinTech Global Markets, Inc. ("FTGM") today announced that it has acquired Sutter Securities Incorporated ("Sutter"), a longstanding FINRA member and SEC-registered broker-dealer headquartered in San Francisco. Boustead & Company Limited is the majority shareholder of FTGM.

Sutter, along with its affiliates, Fintech Clearing, LLC ("FinTech") and Boustead Securities, LLC, are FINRA members and SEC-registered. The companies all broker dealers, provide a wide range of investment banking services that include IPOs, M&A, Reg D, Reg A+, securities trading, clearing and custody, mutual fund sales, and while not currently active, support the operation of an alternative trading system to facilitate transactions in securities that are not publicly-traded.

"I'm pleased to be working with the FTGM team as we move investment banking into the future," said Bob Muh, a Co-Founder of Sutter Securities. Bob will continue to serve as a Sutter executive and joins the FTGMs' Board of Directors. A frequent speaker at industry-leading conferences, Bob was elected to the FINRA Board of Governors in 2016.

"It is exciting to have the opportunity to work with Bob Muh and Gilbert Matthews, who boast over 40 years each of extensive investment banking experience," said Ron Reed, CEO of FTGM. "They and Sutter will accelerate our growth and expand the services we can provide for issuers and investors alike," Reed concluded.

About FinTech Global Markets

Headquartered in Irvine, California, FinTech Global Markets, founded in 2013 is a leading innovator and investment banking solutions provider. FinTech Global Markets also owns and operates a FINRA member broker-dealer, FinTech Clearing, LLC; FlashFunders Shareholder Services, LLC, a SEC-registered transfer agent; FlashFunders Funding Portal, LLC, a FINRA member funding portal; and two investment advisors, Maco.la Management, Inc. and Initiate Advisors, LLC. Through these subsidiaries, FinTech Clearing operates a U.S.-based online securities platform whose underlying technology and regulatory infrastructure are designed to enable issuers to engage in Regulation D, Regulation A (known as Reg A+), Regulation S, Regulation CF and fully registered S-1 and F-1 Initial Public Offerings on NASDAQ in compliance with applicable federal, state and non-U.S. securities laws. Additional information is available at www.flashfunders.com.

About Boustead & Company Limited

Boustead & Company Limited is a diversified and comprehensive non-bank financial institution with offices in Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, London and Beijing that is rapidly expanding in growth markets throughout the US and Asia. Through its principals and fully-licensed subsidiaries Boustead & Company possesses rich experience and exceptional capabilities in capital markets deal execution and is dedicated to providing best-in-class one-stop financial services to clients. Boustead's comprehensive financial services platform consists of four operating units: Boustead Securities, LLC a US-based FINRA Broker/Dealer and middle-market investment bank; FinTech Global Markets, LLC which owns three FINRA-regulated entities: Sutter Securities, Inc., FinTech Clearing, LLC and FlashFunders Funding Portal, LLC, along with fund manager Maco.la Management, Inc.; Boustead Capital Partners, LLC a California Registered Investment Advisor; and Boustead Capital Markets, LLP a London-based FCA-regulated firm.

Boustead is committed to creative, end-to-end financial solutions for issuers while identifying quality opportunities for investors.

"Boustead & Company owns and operates what we believe to be the most technologically-advanced and regulatory-compliant funding platform in the financial services industry," said Boustead & Company Co-Founder and CEO Dan McClory. "We provide a wide range of services to issuers, other broker dealers, investors and advisors helping companies raise money." Boustead Co-Founder and CFO Keith Moore stated that "The Boustead platform is built with the technology and regulatory infrastructure to facilitate any type of distributed securities offering. Combined with the Boustead team's expertise, our platform and operating units take traditional capital-raising practices and leverage powerful software to market and sell securities on the web as well as in the traditional offline methods, to investors literally across the globe."

About Boustead Securities, LLC

Boustead Securities, LLC ("Boustead") is an investment banking firm that executes and advises on IPOs, mergers and acquisitions, capital raises and restructuring assignments in a wide array of industries, geographies and transactions, for a broad client base. Boustead's core value proposition is the ability to create opportunity through innovative solutions and tenacious execution. With experienced professionals in the United States and around the world, Boustead's team moves quickly and provides a broad spectrum of sophisticated financial advice and services. For more information about Boustead, please visit www.boustead1828.com.

About Sutter Securities Incorporated

Sutter Securities Incorporated is a full-service investment banking firm headquartered in San Francisco. The firm was formed in 1992 by senior investment bankers formerly with Bear, Stearns & Co. Inc. and PaineWebber Incorporated. Our senior bankers are dedicated to providing professional assistance to both institutional and high net-worth retail clients in the areas of private placements, public offerings, financial advisory services, securities trading, litigation support, business valuations, mergers and acquisitions, and corporate restructurings. Customer accounts are all carried by a major New York center clearing firm.

