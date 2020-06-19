FinTech Industry Report 2020-2025 - Trends, Developments and Growth Deviations Arising from the COVID-19 Pandemic

DUBLIN, June 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global FinTech Market By Technology (API; AI; Blockchain; Distributed Computing), By Service (Payment; Fund Transfer; Personal Finance; Loans; Insurance; Wealth Management), By Application, By Deployment Mode, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Fintech Market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of around 20% during the forecast period. The market is expected to witness progressive growth and reach the market value of around $ 305 billion by 2025.



The key reason for the growth of the fintech market includes high investment in technology-based solutions by banks and firms. Moreover, the infrastructure-based technology and APIs are reshaping the future of the financial services industry, thus aiding the growth of the Global Fintech Market. Furthermore, financial technology companies are delivering low-cost personalized products on account of emerging developments in the technology sector, leading to rising customer expectations, thereby, boosting the market growth globally.



The Global Fintech Market can be segmented based on technology, service, application, deployment mode and regional analysis. Based on technology, the market can be segmented into API, AI, Blockchain and Distributed Computing. Among them, significant growth is expected to be witnessed in areas of artificial intelligence and blockchain during the forecast years. AI interfaces and chatbots have primarily redefined customer service, and its expanding business will enable AI-oriented fintech market to grow at a CAGR of around 21% in the next 5 years.



Based on region, the market is segregated into North America, Europe, South America, Asia-Pacific and Middle East and Africa. Among them, North America was the leading contributor until 2019 and is expected to maintain its dominance in the forthcoming years as well which can be attributed to high adoption and development of major technologies involved in the fintech sector in the region.



The major players operating in the Global Fintech Market include Robinhood, Ant Financial, Paytm, Shanghai Lujiazui International Financial Asset Exchange, Oscar Insurance Corporation, Credit Karma, Kabbage, Atom Bank, Onfido, Uipath, and Microsoft. Major companies are developing advanced technologies in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions.



Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021-2025

Objective of the Study

To analyze and forecast the market size of the Global Fintech Market.

To classify and forecast the Global Fintech Market based on technology, service, application, deployment mode and regional distribution.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Fintech Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Global Fintech Market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Global Fintech Market.

Key Topics Covered



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Fintech Market



4. Executive Summary



5. Voice of Customer



6. Global Fintech Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Technology (API; AI; Blockchain; Distributed Computing)

6.2.2. By Service (Payment; Fund Transfer; Personal Finance; Loans; Insurance; Wealth Management)

6.2.3. By Application (Banking; Insurance; Securities; Others)

6.2.4. By Deployment Mode (Cloud and On-premises)

6.2.5. By Region

6.2.6. By Company (2019)

6.3. Product Market Map



7. North America Fintech Market Outlook



8. Europe Fintech Market Outlook



9. Asia-Pacific Fintech Market Outlook



10. Middle East & Africa Fintech Market Outlook



11. South America Fintech Market Outlook



12. Market Dynamics

12.1. Drivers

12.2. Challenges



13. Market Trends & Developments



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1. Competition Outlook

14.2. Company Profiles

14.2.1. Robinhood

14.2.2. Ant Financial

14.2.3. Paytm

14.2.4. Shanghai Lujiazui International Financial Asset Exchange

14.2.5. Oscar Insurance Corporation

14.2.6. Credit Karma

14.2.7. Kabbage

14.2.8. Atom Bank

14.2.9. Onfido

14.2.10. Uipath

14.2.11. Microsoft

(Note: The companies list can be customized based on the client requirements.)



15. Strategic Recommendations



