FinTech LendingArch continues North American Expansion, Offers Real Time Rates and Higher Conversions for Car Dealerships

Paul Hadzoglou is President of LendingArch. "We are pleased to announce our continued growth throughout North America in both the Auto Loan and Personal Loan market sectors. We have developed tools for the United States markets to quote real time financial rates to consumers and have recently signed a major deal with one of Canada's largest Institutional Lenders to provide Personal Loans to Canadians through LendingArch, direct to consumers Nationwide." Says Paul. "Our Auto Loan division in particular has seen tremendous growth, based on the results we are seeing from our consumer leads to dealerships throughout Canada. Car dealerships have seen 8%, 9%, even as high as 12% + conversion rates on our leads on average, with some dealerships posting above 20% conversions based on their location in Canada. These numbers are helping our dealerships flourish in this environment, even as inventory tightens up, we are seeing a steady increase for the need for our Auto Leads." Says Paul.

LendingArch's Platform is simple. A consumer visits the platform (for free), and applies for a no-obligation, pre-approval for an Auto Loan. Once that consumer is notified (usually within minutes) that they are pre-approved, they are then matched with the best dealership to fit their needs and requirements. Applicants are finding themselves into a new or used vehicle usually within days of applying with LendingArch. This process eliminates the headache of shopping around to multiple dealerships and eliminates the issue of finding a car that they like, only to then find out that they cannot get approved for financing for the vehicle.

"Canada has a lack of options to allow for consumers to apply for Loans through a digital process without having to step foot in a bank, lender or brick and mortar storefront. This is a digital, seamless service that needs to be improved in Canada and brought to the forefront of FinTech, so that consumers don't need to go through the time, effort and headaches caused by getting rejected for financing "after the fact". That is what our platform does, it solves that issue and saves time and money for the consumer". Says Paul.

LendingArch has proven its ability to provide loans to online applicants since 2015 having helped over 400,000 Canadians through its online platform and continues to work on many new initiatives that they have within their extensive development department.



About LendingArch

Established in 2015, LendingArch is one of North America's fastest growing loan comparison platforms, that allows borrowers to compare rates from multiple lenders, comparing credit card rates, car loans, personal loans, small business loans and even credit rebuilding services. LendingArch's platform is free to use for consumers Nationwide. Anyone can apply for a loan through LendingArch, at no cost to themselves.

LendingArch currently services over 400,000 Canadians and over 15,000 new Canadians sign up for LendingArch's services every month. LendingArch has also recently launched into the United States and Australia, providing similar services to residents in those countries. LendingArch was recently named Canada's 17th fastest growing company by Report on Business TV and the Globe and Mail, and Canada's 4th Fastest Growing Company by Maclean's Magazine and the Canadian Business Journal.

