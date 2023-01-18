Fintech market 2023-2027; A descriptive analysis of the five forces model, market dynamics, and segmentation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global fintech market size is estimated to grow by USD 277.22 billion from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 20.5% during the forecast period. APAC held the largest share of the global market in 2022, and the market in the region is estimated to witness an incremental growth of 39%. For more Insights on market size, Request a sample report

Fintech market - Five Forces

The global cloud data warehouse market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Fintech Market 2023-2027

Bargaining Power of Buyers

The threat of New Entrants

Threat of Rivalry

Bargaining Power of Suppliers

Threat of Substitutes

Interpretation of porter's five models helps to strategize the business, for entire details – buy the report!

Fintech market – Customer Landscape

The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Fintech market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on application (on-premise and cloud), end-user (banking, insurance, securities, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the on-premise segment will be significant during the forecast period. Large financial institutions that deal with multiple transactional information daily prefer on-premise fintech software solutions. On-premise solutions provide the optimum level of data security with physical access controls and security protocols. These solutions also provide a secure environment during regular software upgrades.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global fintech market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global fintech market.

APAC will account for 39% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Factors such as high growth potential, rapid adoption of technologies such as blockchain across industries, and an influx of SMEs are driving the growth of the regional market.

Download a Sample Report

Fintech market – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The market is driven by the influence of digitalization.

Businesses across the world are adopting digital solutions to improve their business processes.

The use of technology is helping companies to make effective decisions in real-time.

The rise in digitalization has led to an increase in the adoption of connected devices and advanced and diverse machines across business processes.

This is leading to the generation of huge volumes of data, primarily due to process automation and the adoption of digital media by customers.

Fintech software allows organizations to process this data and use it in business-related decision-making processes to understand consumer behavior and market patterns.

Thus, with growing digitalization, the adoption of fintech software will increase significantly during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

The growing popularity of blockchain is one of the major trends in the market.

Blockchain technology is gaining popularity in the BFSI sector. Banks are adopting this technology for different tasks such as authentication processes and verifying documents.

The technology ensures complete business-to-business transfers at significantly low costs and with minimal decentralization.

The reliance on blockchain technology by banks is expected to increase considerably during the forecast period due to the potential innumerable benefits of the technology.

This trend is expected to foster the growth of the global fintech software market during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering market growth

Privacy and security concerns associated with fintech solutions are challenging the growth of the market.

Fintech solutions enable payment service providers to collect data on customer profiling, behavior, and data mining.

The indiscriminate use of these data can infringe on customer privacy. Also, the use of location-based services increases the risk of personal information being compromised.

Moreover, as smartphones are used in monetary transactions in real-time, data theft can lead to financial losses for consumers and may cause a loss of reputation for service providers.

Such risks are reducing the growth potential in the market.

Driver, Trend, and Challenges are the factors of market dynamics that state about consequences & sustainability of the businesses, find some insights from a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this fintech market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the fintech market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the fintech market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the fintech market industry across APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of fintech market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The secure web gateway market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 21.52% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 11,710.84 . million. The rising number of cyber-attacks is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the low acceptance of secure web gateway (SWG) solutions in the enterprise segment may impede the market growth.

is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 21.52% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by . million. The rising number of cyber-attacks is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the low acceptance of secure web gateway (SWG) solutions in the enterprise segment may impede the market growth. The blockchain technology market in the BFSI sector size is expected to increase by USD 4.02 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 36.6%. The increase in Fintech spending is notably driving the blockchain technology market growth in the BFSI sector, although factors such as the trust deficit in BT for financial transactions may impede the market growth.

Fintech Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 153 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 20.5% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 277.22 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 20.12 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 39% Key countries US, India, China, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Acorns Advisers LLC, Adyen NV, Affirm Inc., AlphaSense Inc, Avant LLC, Barker Brooks Communications Ltd., Camden Town Technologies Pvt Ltd., CLYDE TECHNOLOGIES, INC, Earnest Fintech, FinTech Sandbox Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., PayPal Holdings Inc., SIGMOIDAL LLC., SoFi Technologies Inc., Stripe Inc., Upstart Network Inc., Fundrise LLC, and Alphabet Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global fintech market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global fintech market 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – End-user Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Application

6.3 On-premise - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on On-premise - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on On-premise - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 36: Chart on On-premise - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on On-premise - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Cloud - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Cloud - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Cloud - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Cloud - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Cloud - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Application ($ billion)

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 43: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 45: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

7.3 Banking - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 47: Chart on Banking - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Banking - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 49: Chart on Banking - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Banking - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Insurance - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Insurance - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Insurance - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Insurance - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Insurance - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Securities - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on Securities - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Securities - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Securities - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Securities - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 59: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 61: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.7 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 63: Market opportunity by End-user ($ billion)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 64: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 65: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 67: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 68: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 69: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 71: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 72: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 73: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 75: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 79: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 83: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 87: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 89: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 90: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 91: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 92: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 95: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 99: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 101: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 102: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 103: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 104: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 105: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 107: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 109: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 110: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 111: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 112: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 113: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 114: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 115: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Adyen NV

Exhibit 116: Adyen NV - Overview



Exhibit 117: Adyen NV - Product / Service



Exhibit 118: Adyen NV - Key offerings

12.4 Affirm Inc.

Exhibit 119: Affirm Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 120: Affirm Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 121: Affirm Inc. - Key offerings

12.5 Alphabet Inc.

Exhibit 122: Alphabet Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 123: Alphabet Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 124: Alphabet Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 125: Alphabet Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 126: Alphabet Inc. - Segment focus

12.6 Avant LLC

Exhibit 127: Avant LLC - Overview



Exhibit 128: Avant LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 129: Avant LLC - Key offerings

12.7 Barker Brooks Communications Ltd.

Exhibit 130: Barker Brooks Communications Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 131: Barker Brooks Communications Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 132: Barker Brooks Communications Ltd. - Key offerings

12.8 Camden Town Technologies Pvt Ltd.

Exhibit 133: Camden Town Technologies Pvt Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 134: Camden Town Technologies Pvt Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 135: Camden Town Technologies Pvt Ltd. - Key offerings

12.9 CLYDE TECHNOLOGIES, INC

Exhibit 136: CLYDE TECHNOLOGIES, INC - Overview



Exhibit 137: CLYDE TECHNOLOGIES, INC - Product / Service



Exhibit 138: CLYDE TECHNOLOGIES, INC - Key offerings

12.10 Fundrise LLC

Exhibit 139: Fundrise LLC - Overview



Exhibit 140: Fundrise LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 141: Fundrise LLC - Key offerings

12.11 International Business Machines Corp.

Exhibit 142: International Business Machines Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 143: International Business Machines Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 144: International Business Machines Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 145: International Business Machines Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 146: International Business Machines Corp. - Segment focus

12.12 Microsoft Corp.

Exhibit 147: Microsoft Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 148: Microsoft Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 149: Microsoft Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 150: Microsoft Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 151: Microsoft Corp. - Segment focus

12.13 PayPal Holdings Inc.

Exhibit 152: PayPal Holdings Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 153: PayPal Holdings Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 154: PayPal Holdings Inc. - Key offerings

12.14 SIGMOIDAL LLC.

Exhibit 155: SIGMOIDAL LLC. - Overview



Exhibit 156: SIGMOIDAL LLC. - Product / Service



Exhibit 157: SIGMOIDAL LLC. - Key offerings

12.15 SoFi Technologies Inc.

Exhibit 158: SoFi Technologies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 159: SoFi Technologies Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 160: SoFi Technologies Inc. - Key offerings

12.16 Stripe Inc.

Exhibit 161: Stripe Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 162: Stripe Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 163: Stripe Inc. - Key offerings

12.17 Upstart Network Inc.

Exhibit 164: Upstart Network Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 165: Upstart Network Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 166: Upstart Network Inc. - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 167: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 168: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 169: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 170: Research methodology



Exhibit 171: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 172: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 173: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio