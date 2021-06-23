Fintech Meetup Completes Largest Ever Fintech Meetings Event And Announces In-Person 2022 Las Vegas Event

NEW YORK, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fintech Meetup, the leading tech-enabled fintech event, today announced its in-person 2022 event, following the breakout success of its virtual launch event last week. Founded by fintech and events industry pioneers Anil D. Aggarwal and Simran Rekhi Aggarwal, Fintech Meetup 2022 will be held on March 27-30, 2022 at Mandalay Bay, Las Vegas, and is the next major step towards using proprietary technology to build the biggest and best US fintech event over the next 24 months.

"We launched Fintech Meetup as a meetings-centric virtual event because the pandemic made it impossible to hold a comprehensive and inclusive in-person event this Spring," said Anil D. Aggarwal, founder and chief executive officer of Fintech Meetup.

"Going forward, however, our primary focus is on end-to-end tech-enabled in-person events that also include all of the traditional aspects of events--from sessions and speakers to sponsors and exhibitors. Our proprietary technology, which enables and simplifies collaboration, will facilitate tens of thousands of highly targeted on-site meetings to help catalyze payments, banking and financial services innovation."

Fintech Meetup 2022 will include:

Attendance capped at 5,000

An agenda with more than 250 speakers

Over 300 sponsors and exhibitors

Over 20,000 facilitated on-site meetings and peer discussions, across a wide range of use cases

Receptions, lunches, entertainment and more

Hosted Programs that provide free tickets as well as travel reimbursement of up to $500 each for qualifying individuals from banks, credit unions and retailers/merchants

Fintech Meetup 2022 follows the success of last week's groundbreaking virtual launch event, which utilized proprietary event software customized for fintech to deliver:

19,400+ meetings for 2,100+ individuals from 1,000+ organizations, making it the largest ever meetings program in fintech

5,500+ hours of lead gen presentations, partnership discussions, funding pitches, recruiting introductions, media/analyst interviews and peer group conversations

160+ peer group discussions with 890+ participants across a wide range of topics

One-third of participants in the launch event were C-level executives and two-thirds were VP and above. Post-event, participants indicated they were satisfied with more than 94% of their meetings, neither satisfied nor unsatisfied with 4%, and unsatisfied with less than 2%.

"Our launch event established us as the gold standard for fintech events by showcasing the incredible power of our proprietary technology in transforming the event experience," added Aggarwal. "We've delivered value that no one-size-fits-all, off-the-shelf solution is able to provide, and so we can now say without any doubt that software is eating fintech events."

"Everyone in fintech knows that great technology disrupts the status quo," said Simran Rekhi Aggarwal, founder and president of Fintech Meetup. "That's exactly what we're doing for fintech events with our proprietary platform. There's no question that the leading fintech events of the next decade will be tech-enabled experiences, and we're excited to lead the way."

More information about Fintech Meetup 2022 is available at www.fintechmeetup.com .

About Fintech Meetup

Software is eating fintech events, and Fintech Meetup is leading the way. Using proprietary technology, we're building the biggest and best US fintech event over the next 24 months. Launched as a breakout virtual event in 2021, Fintech Meetup 2022 will be held in-person on March 27-30, 2022 at Mandalay Bay, Las Vegas, with attendance capped at 5,000. Fintech Meetup 2022 will feature 250+ speakers and 300+ sponsors/exhibitors, plus 20,000+ on-site meetings facilitated by our industry-leading proprietary platform. For 2022 tickets, speaking opportunities and sponsorship information, visit www.fintechmeetup.com .

