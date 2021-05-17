Fintech Provider Quavo, Inc. Announces SOC 2 Type 1 Certification Completion

Fintech Provider Quavo, Inc. Receives Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type 1 Compliance Certification Tweet this

Nick Facca, Quavo's Director of Technology, touched on the importance of the SOC 2 Type 1 certification completion and what this means for the company. "By completing our SOC 2 Type 1 report, we are assuring our clients that we take care of sensitive data and have organization-wide controls in place to practice effective safeguards. It was a team effort from our IT team as well our Finance and HR teams to create and refine our processes."

The Quavo team arranged their infrastructure monitoring during the certification process, establishing and regulating policies such as codes of conduct, incident response plans, and data deletion.

"As Quavo continues to commit itself to be the best in the fraud and disputes services industry, we are extremely excited to receive our SOC 2 Type 1 compliance report. This accreditation is just another step in ensuring that we securely manage our client's data and protect the privacy of their customer base in our cloud environments. Overall, we look forward to this report helping us obtain and retain clients, reducing our internal compliance burden, and helping us evaluate the effectiveness of our controls," said Co-Founder and Managing Partner Daniel Penne.

Quavo is the world's leading provider of cloud-based dispute management solutions for financial institutions and Fintech organizations. Quavo offers turnkey, automated software solutions for disputes with complete Reg E and Reg Z compliance. Quavo's premier software solutions are QFD™ and ARIA™. QFD automates fraud and dispute processing workflows, from intake to case resolution. Our dispute management AI ARIA conducts the investigation process to reach decisions as a human would, in a matter of seconds. Quavo also provides add-ons to the QFD software, namely Dispute Resolution Experts™, our human intelligence service.

For more information about Quavo, visit www.quavo.com.

Contact: Jennifer Marshall

Marketing Manager

[email protected]

SOURCE Quavo, Inc.

