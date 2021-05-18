Fintech Startup Janover Inc. Awarded Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces of 2021

Inc. singled out 429 honorees out of the thousands of nominations it received this year, and each nominated company took part in an employee survey, conducted by Quantum Workplace, on topics including management effectiveness, perks, and fostering employee growth. The organization's benefits were also taken into consideration in order to help determine the company's overall score and ranking.

"The byproduct of arranging a collection of amazing humans that are both culturally and cognitively diverse as well as fun to hang out with, is inevitably an amazing culture," says CEO, Blake Janover.

At Janover Inc., culture is the driving force behind their growth. The team operates almost as a hive mind directionally, yet each individual and their department has almost full autonomy in their day to day tasks and schedules. Employees are never denied support at any level and are encouraged to dedicate at least an hour of each day to personal growth. Janover even pledges to fund most educational or professional endeavors that employees want to undertake that would enrich their lives in any way.

Janover Inc. practices a modern day "round table" management structure, in which the CEO isn't some ironfisted dictator, but rather a mentor figure who is always open to a new idea or constructive criticism. He may influence what direction the company aims for, but he works closely with the team to find the most frictionless way to get there. Because of this, the Janover team dynamic is unparalleled, as they operate more in the way that a tribe does rather than peers in a workplace.

In order to expand their company culture and continue to hire amazing people , Janover Inc. is currently raising capital on StartEngine. Visit startengine.com/janoverventures to learn more about their raise, their team, and their mission to make commercial real estate and small business financing easier.

