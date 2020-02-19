FinTech Startup TheGuarantors Announces New Chief Operating Officer

NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A New York-based FinTech company, TheGuarantors, has announced the hiring of Sean O'Donoghue as Chief Operating Officer. Since its founding in 2015, TheGuarantors has been a leader in finding innovative ways to solve for risk in leasing, using its expertise in real estate, risk, and technology. This recent addition to the leadership team reflects the company's expanding product suite, geographic footprint, and client-base.

Mr. O'Donoghue is a solutions-driven leader with 30 years of proven excellence in developing and executing market leading technology and digital strategies, product development, operations, and financial management at a variety of established companies including DreamWorks Animation SKG, Madison Square Garden, Macerich, Oracle and KPMG. Mr. O'Donoghue excels in helping companies optimize existing business models, and identifying and developing new technology-based solutions. Most recently, Mr. O'Donoghue was Chief Operating Officer at Trōv Inc., a renowned InsurTech startup that powers digital insurance solutions for innovative businesses in the finance, insurance, mobility, and retail sectors, enabling the new ways people live, work and move.

Mr. O'Donoghue's broad background aligns well with TheGuarantors' own profile. Having worked in both corporate and startup environments, he has domain expertise in insurance, technology, real estate, media and entertainment, and he has delivered enterprise and B2B solutions, platform technology, as well as direct-to-consumer products. "At TheGuarantors, we pride ourselves on our agility and cross-functionality," says CEO Julien Bonneville. "Different stakeholders from real estate, risk, insurance, technology, asset-management, etc. come to us for solutions because of how well we work across different verticals and domains - Sean is a perfect fit." Mr. O'Donoghue adds, "TheGuarantors has established itself as an innovative and execution-oriented player at the cross-section of Real Estate, FinTech and InsurTech. It's an exceptionally strong team, with a wealth of knowledge and new ideas, and I look forward to helping the company thrive and expand."

In 2019 TheGuarantors announced $15 million in Series B funding, bringing their total amount raised to $27 million. Last year the company also launched a new product (Securiti, the smart commercial deposit), built out their current product offerings (Guaranti, an expanded program of multifamily products), re-branded, and successfully expanded nationally. With O'Donoghue as a trusted insurance and technology pioneer and leader, TheGuarantors will continue to provide tools, products, and solutions that can change with the market. Their vision is to be the "go-to" most trusted brand for insurance products and financial solutions throughout the real estate industry (servicing every real estate professional, resident and corporate tenant alike).

SOURCE TheGuarantors

Related Links

theguarantors.com

