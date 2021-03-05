FINTECH.TV Partners With EmmyⓇ Award-Winning Media Pioneer Pat Mitchell For The Launch Of Dangerous Women: Leading Onward

Thandie Newton , Emmy and BAFTA-winning Actress, Activist & Philanthropist ( premiering Friday, March 5 on FINTECH.TV & CNBC Africa)

Emmy and BAFTA-winning Actress, Activist & Philanthropist ( Christiane Amanpour , CNN's Chief International Anchor. Host of CNN International and PBS's Amanpour & Company (premiering Tuesday, March 9 on FINTECH.TV & CNBC Arabia)

CNN's Chief International Anchor. Host of CNN International and PBS's Gloria Steinem, Political Activist & Feminist Organize ( premiering Saturday, March 13 on FINTECH.TV & Times Now India )

Political Activist & Feminist Organize ( Cheryl Dorsey , President, Echoing Green

President, Echoing Green V, formerly Eve Ensler , Tony Award-winning playwright, activist, performer, and author of the Obie award-winning theatrical phenomenon "The Vagina Monologues"

, Tony Award-winning playwright, activist, performer, and author of the Obie award-winning theatrical phenomenon "The Vagina Monologues" Yang Lan , Founder of Sun Media Group and Sun Culture Foundation, Journalist and Media Entrepreneur

Founder of Sun Media Group and Sun Culture Foundation, Journalist and Media Entrepreneur Jacki Zehner , President of The Jacquelyn and Gregory Zehner Foundation

President of The Jacquelyn and Gregory Zehner Foundation Jacqueline Novagratz, CEO, Acumen

CEO, Acumen Mia Birdsong , Pathfinder, Activist, Storyteller

Pathfinder, Activist, Storyteller Catalina Escobar , Founder, CEO, Juanfe Foundation, Bogota , Colombia.

, Founder, CEO, Juanfe Foundation, , Colombia. Additional names to be announced.

In addition to streaming on FINTECH.TV, Dangerous Women: Leading Onward will be broadcast globally on Times Now India, CNBC Arabia, CNBC Africa. A special is also planned to air on Bloomberg USA and UK editions.

"I am passionately committed to optimizing every platform and opportunity to elevate women's stories, ideas, and accomplishments, and the invitation to curate and host a series on this exciting new global platform, Fintech.TV, is irresistible," said Mitchell. "Our vision for Dangerous Women: Leading Onward is to inform and inspire through conversation with some of the world's most influential and interesting women; to share personal stories and professional accomplishments that model ways to invest time and resources for greater impact—to move onward towards a more just, sustainable, and equitable world."

"Pat Mitchell has been a mentor to me and champion of women throughout her illustrious career. Her support to women founders like me globally will always be counted as one of her many legacies. FINTECH.TV is honored to partner with Pat to bring conversations with such path-breakers to our global audiences of financial leaders, family offices, and especially our young audiences who are ready to learn, imbibe and rule," said Kavita Gupta, co-founder and CSO of FINTECH.TV.

"Pat Mitchell is a beacon of leadership and courageous vulnerability. She is the epitome of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 5: Gender Equality — an inspiration and empowering force not only for all women and girls, but also for boys, men and the global business world," said Vince Molinari, CEO of FINTECH.TV.

Dangerous Women: Leading Onward marks Mitchell's return to the anchor chair after 15 years. As host, Mitchell will expand on her commitment to connect and strengthen the global community of women leaders.

Dangerous Women: Leading Onward is the latest series to launch as part of FINTECH.TV's impact programming slate. It recently launched Faces of Race with Roy Wood Jr and plans to roll out two additional series.

About Pat Mitchell

Pat Mitchell is the editorial director of TEDWomen. Throughout her career as a journalist, Emmy-winning producer, and pioneering executive, she has focused on sharing women's stories. She is chair of the Sundance and the Women's Media Center boards and a trustee of the VDAY movement, the Skoll Foundation, and the Acumen Fund. She is an advisor to Participant Media and served as a congressional appointment to The American Museum of Women's History Advisory Council. She is the author of Becoming a Dangerous Woman: Embracing Risk to Change the World.

About FINTECH.TV

FINTECH.TV is a global media platform bringing you top thought leadership interviews in finance, blockchain, technology, sustainability, impact investing, SDGs and ESG. With a global studio presence at leading international exchanges, including the New York Stock Exchange, NASDAQ, and the London Stock Exchange, FINTECH.TV reaches 850M households globally through distribution on their digital platform as well as on Bloomberg Television, CNBC Africa, and CNBC Arabia.

SOURCE FINTECH.TV

Related Links

https://fintech.tv

