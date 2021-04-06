Fintel Connect Introduces Fintel Check, an AI-Powered Content Marketing Compliance Tool

VANCOUVER, B.C., April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Performance marketing technology company Fintel Connect announced the launch of its latest offering for the financial services industry, Fintel Check, a regtech tool to help financial brands keep their content marketing compliant. More than 50+ financial brands and fintechs are already leveraging Fintel Connect's technology to enhance their marketing through its performance marketing network and tracking and reporting capabilities. Fintel Check represents the latest in a product suite designed to ensure financial institutions and their partners can meet emerging regulatory requirements in their marketing.

Fintel Connect debuts its latest product, Fintel Check, an AI-driven content monitoring and compliance tool built for financial brands and services.

Fintel Check is designed specifically for banks, financial institutions and fintechs to monitor their product and brand content and ensure that critical information like interest rates, terms and conditions, and more are accurately represented in marketing campaigns.

The financial services space is highly regulated, with brands required to abide by strict laws and policies that govern advertising and consumer protection. According to Deloitte's survey on regulatory and compliance trends in 2021, 91% of responding financial institutions expect to increase their use of automation and analytics to address regulatory compliance issues. Recognizing the steep challenge to continuously manage this across all marketing partners and digital channels, the team at Fintel Connect developed its monitoring tool to give marketers a way to more easily manage campaigns over time and scale their marketing efforts safely.

"Financial institutions are looking to scale their digital growth, and a key friction point to achieving this is marketing compliance," explains Nicky Senyard, CEO and Founder of Fintel Connect. "Fintel Check gives our partners the efficiency and transparency with their marketing efforts and content management in a way that cannot be achieved in-house. We take the friction points and heavy-lifting out of scaling digital partnerships."

Fintel Check uses AI and proprietary machine-learning algorithms to monitor, identify and report a brand's mentions from publisher partners. Built-in reports provide complete transparency on coverage, as well as automatic screenshots that are stored in the company's secure database and can be retrieved for auditing purposes.

The tool follows the launch of the company's performance marketing platform Fintel Performance, released in January 2020. Through Fintel Performance, brands are provided a scalable, cost-effective channel for digital customer acquisition. Fintel Check augments this channel by integrating a layer of safety and content monitoring checks.

Plans are in place for the product's next release in Q3 2021, which include added features such as custom compliance rules, expanded scanning capabilities, and more.

Banks, financial institutions, and fintechs that are interested can visit the website to learn more about Fintel Check or schedule a demo.

About Fintel Connect

Fintel Connect is a leading performance marketing company dedicated to serving the financial services and fintech space. Based in Vancouver, Canada, the team at Fintel Connect support a wide range of tier one banks, community banks and financial technology companies through its extensive network of publishers and fully scalable tracking and reporting technology.

