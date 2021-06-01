Fintel Connect Joins Visa Fintech Partner Connect to Bring Scalable Customer Acquisition to Visa's Clients and Partners

VANCOUVER, BC, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fintel Connect, a performance marketing technology company that serves financial services and fintechs, today announced that it has joined Visa Fintech Partner Connect—a program designed to help Visa's issuing clients quickly connect with a vetted and curated set of technology providers.

Fintel Connect provides banks, financial services companies and fintechs across North America a turn-key solution to drive cost-effective, scalable customer acquisition. The company is the only one of its kind specializing in financial services, with tailored built-in features like a targeted database of traffic-drivers and AI-driven content monitoring tool to ensure marketing compliance.

"Our strength is diving deep into the niche of financial services and solving real pain points financial brands face when growing online - from tracking, to scalability, to compliance," explained Nicky Senyard, Founder and CEO of Fintel Connect. "Partnership is at the core of what we do, and Visa's Fintech Partner Connect program expands our reach and enables us to support Visa's clients and partners in achieving next-level customer growth."

"In today's climate, building a competitive financial product requires more technology than ever before. Consumers want seamless interactions across mobile and web, and they want access to a greater suite of digital banking capabilities," said Terry Angelos, senior vice president and global head of fintech at Visa. "We've assembled a community of payment and banking technology platforms to streamline the discovery and procurement process for our clients—with the ultimate goal of accelerating adoption of digital-first innovations."

With Visa Fintech Partner Connect, clients can discover and connect with emerging technologies to accelerate digital capabilities and unlock new use cases. The platform includes a curated set of Visa Ready technology and service providers offering tools and solutions across the customer journey—from account opening and card management, to post-purchase insights and engagement. Visa clients can get in touch with program partners through Visa Partner and receive benefits such as reduced implementation fees and pricing discounts.

Fintel Connect is a leading performance marketing company dedicated to serving the financial services and fintech space. Based in Vancouver, Canada, the team at Fintel Connect support a wide range of tier one banks, community banks and financial technology companies through its extensive network of publishers and fully scalable tracking and reporting technology.

