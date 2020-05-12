Fintel Connect Named 2020 Best of FinXTech Connect

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fintel Connect is proud to have been recognized as both the Best of FinXTech Connect and Best Solution for Revenue Growth in the 2020 Best of FinXTech Awards.

The awards are powered by Bank Director, a leading information resource for senior executives and board members of financial institutions nationwide, provides insight and education around strategic and emerging banking issues. Through the Best of FinXTech Awards, Bank Director recognizes the efforts of the emerging financial technology solutions within their FinXTech Connect platform that best help a financial institution grow revenues, create efficiencies or reduce risk.

"We are focused on providing the best customer growth solutions for the banking community and are thrilled to have been named the Best of FinXTech Connect and Best Solution for Revenue Growth," says Nicky Senyard, CEO and Founder of Fintel Connect. "It is exciting to see where the industry is going and for us to play a role in helping provide a solution to drive its growth."

The Best Solution for Revenue Growth Award specifically recognizes technology companies that offer best-of-class, innovative solutions to support banks and fintechs in growing deposits, new accounts and cross-selling of products.

"As a leading information resource for all U.S. financial institutions, Bank Director is pleased to once again recognize technology companies that help banks drive real growth through new products, increased security and operational enhancements. We are excited to recognize Fintel Connect as one of this year's winners and Best of FinXTech Connect," said Amber Buker, program director of FinXTech Connect.

The awards are given to companies in each category based on Bank Director's analysis of each solution's capabilities, which includes actual results and feedback from bank partners.

About Bank Director

Since its inception in 1991, Bank Director has been a leading information resource for senior officers and directors of financial institutions. Chairmen, CEOs, CFOs, presidents and directors of banks and financial institutions turn to Bank Director to keep pace with the ever-changing landscape of the financial services industry.

About FinXTech

Launched in 2014, FinXTech is a resource powered by Bank Director, which specializes in connecting a hugely influential audience of U.S. bank leaders with technology partners at the forefront of innovation. FinXTech makes it easier for banks and technology companies to work together - through its exclusive in person events, editorial content and online FinXTech Connect platform. For more information, please visit FinXTech.com.

About Fintel Connect

Fintel Connect is a leading performance marketing company dedicated to serving the financial services and fintech space. Based in Vancouver, Canada, the team at Fintel Connect support a wide range of tier one banks, community banks and financial technology companies through its extensive network of publishers and fully scalable tracking and reporting technology.

