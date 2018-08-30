Fintopia Wins the NIKKEI Award at FIN/SUM 2018

TOKYO, Oct. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Fintopia Inc. (the "Company"), a leading global Fintech company, recently won the grand prize NIKKEI Award at FIN/SUM 2018, the largest Fintech summit in Japan.

Organized by the Financial Services Agency of Japan (FSA) and Nikkei Inc., FIN/SUM 2018 took place in Tokyo from September 25 to 28 with the goal of advocating the latest developments and to encourage the potential growth of Fintech in the global community. The event included a series of symposiums, workshops, pitch runs and exhibits through which in-depth discussions took place on broad issues related to Fintech. A group of industry experts and financial authorities also attended the panels to discuss topics such as blockchain payment systems and artificial intelligence.

With over 17 million registered users and nearly USD 6 billion of credit-based transactions facilitated, Fintopia bridges investors and borrowers on its big-data driven marketplace, creating alternative credit and investment opportunities for the under-served population through its proprietary A.I. credit analysis system. During the pitch run section, Bo Geng, Co-founder and CTO of Fintopia presented the Company's mechanism behind leveraging user data and A.I. to predict consumers' credit levels and the streamlined application process to improve user experiences. "It only takes 3 minutes for a user to upload information and our platform can determine his or her credit level within 5 seconds," said Geng. "Our technology enables efficient online applications for loans."

Headquartered in Beijing, China, the Company has now branched out to Indonesia, Thailand, Japan and Brazil so that people around the world can benefit from more accessible, efficient and high-quality financial services. As Liu Yongyan, Co-founder and CEO of Fintopia points out, "our technical strengths lay the solid foundation for our unique competitiveness in the Fintech market, and we make every effort for our future breakthroughs."

