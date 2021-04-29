FinTron Invest Partners with the Bachelorette's Jason Tartick, Founder of Restart Consulting Company to Offer New Financial Products

WESTPORT, Conn., April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FinTron Invest ("FinTron"), a new financial technology company dedicated to helping transform the finances of the mobile-first generation, today announced a new partnership with Jason Tartick, speaker, investor, and founder of the Restart Consulting Company, which is centered around informational and inspirational niche life hacks. With similar missions of financial transformation through education, this partnership will offer Jason's connected audience early access to FinTron's fully-connected, all-in-one banking, investing, and learning platform.

Jason has been in finance for over a decade and is always looking for ways to make investing and finance easier to digest, understand, and be more approachable. After earning his MBA and executing over $150 million in deals as a Corporate Banker, he devoted himself to use all of his financial expertise and knowledge to help people achieve their financial goals. Jason's business endeavors coupled with his charismatic personality have landed him co-hosting opportunities on shows such as Live from E!, E! Daily Pop, The Bachelor, and Yahoo! Finance.

The FinTron app is a digital banking, investing, and learning platform that provides the mobile generation with the tools they need to become smarter about their personal finances and build wealth. The launch product will offer:

An Extensive Financial Educational Platform

Daily digestible financial articles

Stock trading simulation game

Lessons and quizzes

Checking Accounts and FinTron Debit Cards Offered Through LendingClub Bank, National Association

Free ATM withdrawals worldwide

Interest-bearing checking account

Mobile check deposits

Full suite of digital banking products

FDIC-insured accounts up to $250,000

Individual Cash Brokerage Accounts Offered Through FinTron Invest

2,000+ stocks & ETFs, featuring fractional share ownership

Automated investment features

Automated budgeting tools

Expanded real-time and historical securities data at your fingertips

SIPC-insured accounts up to $500,000 (including up to $250,000 for cash claims)

"We are so excited to be partnering with Jason Tartick," said Wilder Rumpf, FinTron's 25-year-old CEO and founder. "We wanted to create a streamlined banking and investing experience for the mobile 1st generation to help combat their fears around personal finance, and I believe that our partnership with Jason will go a long way to help us fulfill that goal."

"When I came across FinTron, I was immediately intrigued, and following many conversations and due diligence, I decided FinTron was the perfect solution to bridge the gap and make sense of topics that we all must know," said Jason Tartick. "I feel this app has every aspect I can think of from educating, saving to investing. Investing can be intimidating, but through our partnership, we can help eliminate the intimidation barrier and make finance approachable, rewarding, and even enjoyable."

About FinTron

Started in 2019 by Wilder Rumpf, then a college sophomore, FinTron is on a mission to transform the finances of the mobile 1st generation through better financial education, transparent products, and philanthropic give-back programs. Primarily aimed at the "mobile generation" (individuals aged 18-36), FinTron's products are carefully engineered to make personal finance understandable, accessible, and doable. All delivered through the single, easy to use FinTron app.

Wilder grew up in a family that created summer camp programs for at-risk kids. Consumed with how he could best help more people, in fact an entire generation, Wilder's interest in finance soon provided the opportunity. Together with co-founders Matthew and Adam, Wilder has created one of the youngest C-suite teams in the industry. FinTron was created for themselves, based on their own needs; literally thousands of young people have given their input and ideas, and nearly 100 college interns have directly contributed to the final product. FinTron is truly mission-driven. The founders are from the mobile-first generation. They are on the same journey and will work harder to help young people transform their finances.

