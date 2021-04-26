FinTron Invest to Offer Investing Services Through its New App with Apex Clearing as Custodian
Users can access more than 2,000 fractional stocks and ETFs through FinTron's fully-connected, all-in-one Investing & Learning Platform
Apr 26, 2021, 12:30 ET
WESTPORT, Conn., April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FinTron Invest, one of the world's youngest investment firms to ever acquire a broker dealer's license (all founders 25 and under), has named Apex Clearing, a custody and clearing platform fueling innovation in the financial services industry, as its clearing and custody partner. Apex's innovative technology will enable FinTron to offer fractional share trading to its customers, facilitate ACH money movement with speed and efficiency, and provide a seamless and scalable backend solution to FinTron's proposed investment offerings.
The FinTron Invest app is available on IOS devices and will offer the following benefits upon account approval:
- 2,000+ fractional stocks & ETFs
- Automated investment features
- Automated savings features – the Meal Calculator and Master Budget
- Educational tools and simulated trading games
The FinTron app also offers a full suite of banking products backed by Radius Bank. Banking features include:
- Free ATM withdrawals worldwide
- Interest bearing checking accounts
- Mobile Check Deposits
- In-app statements
"We are incredibly excited to partner with Apex Clearing, an industry leader who has cleared for the likes of major fintechs and wealth managers," said Wilder Rumpf, FinTron's 25-year-old CEO and founder. "Our goal is to empower young people to overcome the fear of investing and working with Apex will enable us to connect with these digital natives at the level they have come to expect."
"Since our founding nearly a decade ago as one of the first all-digital custody and clearing firms, Apex has been trailblazing through the fintech space with today's consumer in mind," said Dustin Kirkland, Chief Product Office of Apex Clearing. "We never stop enhancing our technology as we aim to level the playing field, and FinTron's app launch featuring investing and fractional trading does just that, and in a scalable way to support their future growth."
For generations, personal finance has been done the old, complicated way. For this generation, there's FinTron.
About FinTron
We accelerate the financial freedom of the digital generation through better education, affordable financial products, and philanthropic give-back programs.
To learn more about FinTron, please visit our website, and be sure to follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.
About Apex Clearing Corporation
Apex Clearing is the fintech for fintechs powering innovation and the future of digital wealth management. Our proprietary enterprise-grade technology delivers speed, efficiency, and flexibility to firms ranging from innovative start-ups to blue-chip brands focused on transformation to capture a new generation of investors. We help our clients provide the seamless digital experiences today's consumers expect with the throughput and scalability needed by fast-growing, high-volume financial services businesses. Founded in 2012, Apex Clearing is registered with the SEC, a member of FINRA and a participant in SIPC.
For more information, visit the Apex Clearing website, and follow the company on Instagram, LinkedIn, and Twitter.
Media Contacts:
Michael Herley for FinTron
[email protected]
203.308.1409
Carissa Felger/Genna Pirrong for Apex Clearing
[email protected]
312.319.9233
SOURCE FinTron Invest; Apex Clearing
