FinVolution Group Releases 2019 Environmental, Social, and Governance Report

SHANGHAI, Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FinVolution Group ("FinVolution", or the "Company") (NYSE: FINV), a leading fintech platform in China, today announced the release of its Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) report highlighting FinVolution's efforts and accomplishments in environmental sustainability, social responsibility and corporate governance for 2019.

"Corporate social responsibility is an essential element of our inclusive culture and is embodied in many aspects of our business operation," said Mr. Feng Zhang, Chief Executive Officer of FinVolution. "As a leading fintech platform in China, we recognize the importance of balancing our business goals with social responsibility when it comes to all of our stakeholders including customers, employees, partners in the industry in which we operate and society at large. The 2019 ESG report is a snapshot of our initiatives and commitment towards social responsibility and is incorporated into FinVolution's management framework, where it is then reinforced at multiple levels of our company."

Key highlights from the FinVolution's 2019 ESG report include the Company's initiatives to drive:

ESG management;

Comprehensive risk management;

Information security & privacy protection;

Responsible operations;

Access to finance;

Employee care and training & development mechanism; and

development mechanism; and Contribution to industry development.

These disclosures highlight the Company's strategy to grow and innovate in a responsible and sustainable manner. The ESG report has been prepared in compliance with the core option of the Global Reporting Initiative's Sustainability Reporting Standards (GRI Standards), and in reference with MSCI ESG Rating Methodology. For more information regarding GRI Standard and MSCI ESG Rating Methodology, please visit:

https://www.globalreporting.org

https://www.msci.com

For the full FinVolution 2019 ESG report, please visit: http://ir.finvgroup.com/download/PPDF_ESG_Report_2019.pdf

About FinVolution Group

FinVolution Group is a leading fintech platform in China connecting underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. Established in 2007, the Company is a pioneer in China's online consumer finance industry and has developed innovative technologies and has accumulated in-depth experience in the core areas of credit risk assessment, fraud detection, big data and artificial intelligence. The Company's platform, empowered by proprietary cutting-edge technologies, features a highly automated loan transaction process, which enables a superior user experience. As of March 31, 2020, the Company had over 108.3 million cumulative registered users.

For more information, please visit http://ir.finvgroup.com

