Fiondella, Milone & LaSaracina LLP Names New Partners: Mary Wisenski, Matthew Soroka, Amber Tucker and Jim Arcouette

GLASTONBURY, Conn., March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fiondella, Milone & LaSaracina (FML CPAs) has announced four new partners. Mary Wisenski, Matthew Soroka and Amber Tucker of the firm's Glastonbury office have all been promoted to partner. Jim Arcouette joins the firm's Enfield office as a partner.

New FML CPAs partners from left to right, top to bottom: Mary Wisenski, Matthew Soroka, Amber Tucker and Jim Arcouette

Wisenski joined FML in 2004 and has worked to expand the firm's assurance and advisory practice, working with clients in industries such as manufacturing and utilities on matters such as financial statement audits, internal controls and Sarbanes-Oxley audits. She also co-chairs the firm's women's group and is active in many nonprofits including the CTCPA, ConnectiKids, Boy Scouts and the Creative Education Foundation.

Soroka has been a part of FML's assurance and advisory practice since 2008. He supports both publicly traded and privately held companies in industries such as technology and manufacturing with investment fund audits, employee benefit audits, Sarbanes-Oxley consulting and more. Soroka leads FMLs Technology and Innovation Committee.

Tucker has been a leader in FML's nonprofits practice since 2017. She assists many well-known nonprofit organizations in Connecticut and beyond with accounting needs such as audits, consulting and tax compliance. Tucker has been an expert contributor to statewide and regional not-for-profit groups such as TANGO and The Alliance. Additionally, Tucker holds board roles at Oak Hill and the Fund of Greater Hartford, and is a member of the Rocky Hill Board of Education.

Arcouette has over 34 years of experience in accounting and taxation, most recently as CFO of marketing firm Adams & Knight. He was previously a director of tax & advisory services at FML from 2004-07. His practice includes business tax planning and consulting services as well as tax preparation and compliance tax services for business owners and individuals.

"Each of these extremely talented individuals has been instrumental in building our firm, and will play an essential role in its future," says FML managing partner Jeff Fiondella. "We look forward to their continued contributions to the success of our clients, our firm and our communities."

