Fircroft Strengthens Senior Leadership Team

WARRINGTON, England, June 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fircroft, the leading technical engineering recruiter, has further strengthened its board of directors with the appointment of Claire Watt as Chief Operating Officer. This newly created role supports the company vision in providing best in class workforce solutions to the global technical engineering industries.

A commercial and operational leader, Claire will bring her breadth of multi-national experience gained across the telecommunications, recruitment, manufacturing, and pharmaceuticals sectors.

Claire joins Fircroft on the 17th June. Over the past 18 months Claire has supported the launch of a boutique recruitment company where she has led on business development as well as the delivery of the end-to-end recruitment processes. Prior to this she spent 12 years at BT plc, one of the world's leading communications services companies where she was most recently the Managing Director of the Group's global customer billing and collections organisation. Claire's career at BT also included Group Transformation Director, Divisional CFO roles and regional CFO of South East Asia based in Singapore. Prior to BT, Claire worked for Japan Tobacco International, Pfizer & AstraZeneca.

Claire has significant experience of heading up large diverse teams globally, leading them through significant change and transformation. Claire is passionate about developing people and delivering an exceptional customer experience. Her experience of process improvement and business transformation will help Fircroft to improve its ways of working to allow it to achieve its growth strategy.

On the new appointment, Johnathan Johnson said, "Claire's breadth of operational, commercial and transformation experience along with her international and recruitment insight will strengthen our position as a world-class provider of global workforce solutions. This new role is fundamental to our business' development and growth and I am delighted Claire is joining our Board and our team."

Claire commented, "I am absolutely thrilled to be joining Fircroft. It is an exciting time for the business and with the opportunity to drive operational excellence from the Board level we have the opportunity to strengthen efficiency and effectiveness across the business. I look forward to helping take Fircroft through the next stages of its growth strategy. "

