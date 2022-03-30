Fire and Gas Detection System Market: 4.10% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2021 |By End-user (oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, pharmaceutical, and others) and Geography | Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2021-2025)

Fire and Gas Detection System Market Facts at a Glance-

120 Companies: 10+ – Including ABB Ltd., Crowcon Detection Instruments Ltd., Emerson Electric Co., ESI Engineering for Science and Industry ( Malta ) Ltd., GIL Automations Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Johnson Controls International Plc, Kongsberg Gruppen ASA, MSA Safety Inc., and Omega Integration Pte Ltd. among others

10+ – Including ABB Ltd., Crowcon Detection Instruments Ltd., Emerson Electric Co., ESI Engineering for Science and Industry ( ) Ltd., GIL Automations Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Johnson Controls International Plc, Kongsberg Gruppen ASA, MSA Safety Inc., and Omega Integration Pte Ltd. among others Coverage: Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product insights & news; Value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; Vendor landscape; COVID impact & recovery analysis

Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product insights & news; Value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; Vendor landscape; COVID impact & recovery analysis Segments: End-user (oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, pharmaceutical, and others)

End-user (oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, pharmaceutical, and others) Geographies: APAC ( China and India ), North America (US), Europe ( Germany and Russian Federation ), MEA, and South America

Fire and Gas Detection System Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 3.59% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 949.07 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.10 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 58% Key consumer countries China, US, Germany, India, and Russian Federation Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ABB Ltd., Crowcon Detection Instruments Ltd., Emerson Electric Co., ESI Engineering for Science and Industry (Malta) Ltd., GIL Automations Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Johnson Controls International Plc, Kongsberg Gruppen ASA, MSA Safety Inc., and Omega Integration Pte Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Vendor Insights-

The fire and gas detection system market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

ABB Ltd.- The company runs its operations under Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, and Robotics and Discrete Automation business segments. Moreover, the company offers fire and gas detection system named System 800xA.

The company runs its operations under Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, and Robotics and Discrete Automation business segments. Moreover, the company offers fire and gas detection system named System 800xA. Crowcon Detection Instruments Ltd.- The company offers fire and gas detection products such as F-Gas Detector, Xgard, XgardIQ, IR-max, Txgard-IS+ and others.

The company offers fire and gas detection products such as F-Gas Detector, Xgard, XgardIQ, IR-max, Txgard-IS+ and others. Emerson Electric Co.- The company offers fire and gas detection system such as, gas detectors and sensors, ultrasonic gas leak detectors, flame detectors, accessories and spare parts.

Regional Market Outlook

58% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and India are the key markets for fire and gas detection systems in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

The development in IoT and remote monitoring will facilitate the fire and gas detection system market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Latest Drivers & Trends of the Market-

Fire and Gas Detection System Market Driver:

Rising production of shale gas:

Shale gas has changed the structure of oil and gas energy globally owing to the supply glut it brought into the market, which eventually led to price drops. Unlike traditional natural gas, shale gas exploration emits larger amounts of methane and hence, has a higher greenhouse gas footprint. CH4 is not only harmful to the environment but also a source of explosion hazards. The increase in shale gas production from countries such as the US, Russia, Iran, Qatar, Canada, China, Norway, and Saudi Arabia has increased the scope for the adoption of gas detection products and solutions. In addition, the increased urge to minimize casualties and rise in the number of government mandates have given rise to the adoption of the latest safety tools such as fire and gas detection systems in the shale gas production processes, owing to their functional benefits. An increase in shale gas production will drive the global fire and gas detection system market.

Fire and Gas Detection System Market Trend:

Advent of 3D fire and gas mapping tools:

The advent of the 3D fire and gas mapping software tool is one of the recent technological advances in the field of safety instrumentation systems. This tool is being widely adopted across end-user industries such as the oil and gas and chemical and petrochemical industries. The implementation of the 3D fire and gas mapping tool in an industrial setup helps in optimization of the number and location of F&G detectors. Companies like Detector Electronics, a unit of United Technologies, is offering 3D fire and gas mapping tool for increased safety levels and the enhanced layer of protection industries.

