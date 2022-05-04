Fire and Gas Detection System Market: 58% of Growth to Originate from APAC | Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2021 - 2025)

May 04, 2022, 02:45 ET
NEW YORK, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Fire and Gas Detection System Market value is set to grow by USD 949.07 billion from 2020 to 2025, as per the latest report by Technavio. The market is segmented by end-user (oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, pharmaceutical, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America).
Moreover, the rising production of shale gas is notably driving the market growth, although the high maintenance cost of fire and gas detection systems may impede the market growth.
Regional Forecast & Analysis
58% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and India are the key markets for fire and gas detection systems in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The development in IoT and remote monitoring will facilitate the fire and gas detection system market growth in APAC over the forecast period.
Segmentation Forecast & Analysis
The fire and gas detection system market share growth by the oil and gas segment will be significant during the forecast period. Factors such as the ongoing exploration of new oil and gas fields and refinery units and increased expansions in onshore and offshore production activities are expected to drive the market during the forecast period. In addition, the oil and gas industry in APAC is estimated to grow during the forecast period, mainly due to the rising demand for automobiles and, subsequently, the growing need for petrol and diesel.
The Fire and Gas Detection System Market Covers the Following Areas:
Fire and Gas Detection System Market Sizing
Fire and Gas Detection System Market Forecast
Fire and Gas Detection System Market Analysis
Rising Production of Shale Gas to Drive the Market Growth
Shale gas has changed the structure of oil and gas energy globally owing to the supply glut it brought into the market, which eventually led to price drops. Unlike traditional natural gas, shale gas exploration emits larger amounts of methane and hence, has a higher greenhouse gas footprint. CH4 is not only harmful to the environment but also a source of explosion hazards. The increase in shale gas production from countries such as the US, Russia, Iran, Qatar, Canada, China, Norway, and Saudi Arabia has increased the scope for the adoption of gas detection products and solutions. In addition, the increased urge to minimize casualties and rise in the number of government mandates have given rise to the adoption of the latest safety tools such as fire and gas detection systems in the shale gas production processes, owing to their functional benefits. An increase in shale gas production will drive the global fire and gas detection system market.
High Maintenance Cost of Fire and Gas Detection Systems to Challenge the Market Growth
The ongoing advances in nanotechnology and availability of faster Internet have enhanced the functions of F&G detection systems. However, these systems need periodic maintenance and an around-the-clock monitoring system. On average, F&G detection systems require testing every 90 days to maintain the calibrated standards that vary with requirements. These tests are necessary to ensure the detection of target flames and gases. The need for the frequent maintenance of F&G detection systems adds to the cost incurred by end-user industries. This has negatively affected the adoption of these systems by industries. Also, vendors of F&G detection systems may take advantage to create a vendor lock-in situation by offering systems that can only be serviced by them.
Companies Mentioned
The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:
- ABB Ltd.
- Crowcon Detection Instruments Ltd.
- Emerson Electric Co.
- ESI Engineering for Science and Industry (Malta) Ltd.
- GIL Automations Ltd.
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Johnson Controls International Plc
- Kongsberg Gruppen ASA
- MSA Safety Inc.
- Omega Integration Pte Ltd.
Moreover, the market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.
|
Fire and Gas Detection System Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Decelerate at a CAGR of 3.59%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
$ 949.07 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
4.10
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 58%
|
Key consumer countries
|
China, US, Germany, India, and Russian Federation
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
ABB Ltd., Crowcon Detection Instruments Ltd., Emerson Electric Co., ESI Engineering for Science and Industry (Malta) Ltd., GIL Automations Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Johnson Controls International Plc, Kongsberg Gruppen ASA, MSA Safety Inc., and Omega Integration Pte Ltd.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,
|
Customization preview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Oil and Gas - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Chemical and petrochemical - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Pharmaceutical - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End-user
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- ABB Ltd.
- Crowcon Detection Instruments Ltd.
- Emerson Electric Co.
- ESI Engineering for Science and Industry (Malta) Ltd.
- GIL Automations Ltd.
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Johnson Controls International Plc
- Kongsberg Gruppen ASA
- MSA Safety Inc.
- Omega Integration Pte Ltd.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
