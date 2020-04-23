Fire And Police Departments Taking Extra Measures To Prevent Spread Of COVID-19 With Local Company's Donation Of Professional Disinfection Application Services

CHICAGO, April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicago Water & Fire Restoration is donating disinfection application services to local fire and police departments as a preventative response measure to the rising threat of the COVID-19 Coronavirus. The Arlington Heights Fire Department, Village of Lincolnwood's fire and police departments, Yorkville Police Department, Lake Forest Fire Department, among others have completed the donated services. The free services are also available to other interested departments.

The company follows CDC cleaning guidelines and the application of EPA-registered products to guard against bacteria and viruses. The staff is fully trained and certified and uses PPE equipment to minimize exposure during all visits. Teams are available 24/7 and can be dispatched as soon as needed.

"It feels great to be able to give back to the community, especially in such a difficult time. We felt it was important to take the initiative to keep our first responders safe," says John Montalbano, general manager of Chicago Water & Fire Restoration. "It's been a morale boost for our company and allowed us to focus on what we can do to help, rather than stand by helpless."

Disinfection application services include cleaning and decontamination of:

Restroom doors, handrails, toilets, partitions, soap dispensers

Electronics such as phones, computers, keyboards, mice, tablets

Floors, doors, doorknobs, walls, light switches

Kitchen countertops, dining surfaces, appliance handles, cabinet knobs, chairs

Public areas such as elevators buttons, water fountains, door handles and other high touch areas

Although there is no guarantee of eliminating COVID-19, this process defined by the CDC and EPA can help reduce contamination. Fire and police stations can schedule free services at www.cwafr.com/fd or reach out for more sanitizing services by emailing [email protected].

ABOUT CHICAGO WATER & FIRE RESTORATION

As a full-service restoration company, Chicago Water & Fire Restoration offers on-site estimates 24/7 with a 60-90 minute response and a full Lifetime Guarantee on materials and workmanship. Serving all of Chicago and surrounding counties, the company promises a live person will field calls 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. The response team is I.I.C.R.C. certified and ready to accommodate emergency needs. For more information, please visit https://chicagowaterandfire.com/.

