Fire Detection and Suppression Systems Market, Stringent Regulations Supporting Improved Fire Safety Standards to Boost Growth-Technavio

NEW YORK, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Fire Detection and Suppression Systems Market is expected to grow by USD 5.04 billion at a CAGR of 4.53% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. AFEX Fire Suppression Systems, API Group Corp., Carrier Global Corp., Emerson Electric Co., Globe Fire Sprinkler Corp., Halma Plc, Honeywell International Inc., Johnson Controls International Plc, McWane Inc., and Siemens AG are some of the major market participants.
The stringent regulations supporting improved fire safety standards, rise in the development of commercial infrastructure, and growing adoption of model building codes will offer immense growth opportunities. However, issues associated with corrosion in fire suppression systems, high cost of purchase and maintenance and compliance with codes and standards will challenge the growth of the market participants.
To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Fire Detection and Suppression Systems Market Segmentation
- End-User
- Commercial Buildings
- Industrial Sector
- Residential Buildings
- Government Buildings
- Educational Buildings
- Type
- Fire Suppression Systems
- Fire Detection Systems
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- MEA
The commercial buildings category will significantly increase its market share in fire detection and suppression systems. Within the entire market, commercial buildings would experience the second-fastest growth, increasing from $6.68 billion in 2020 to $8.58 billion in 2025. Commercial buildings would account for 37.70% of the incremental market increase.
Learn more about the additional trends impacting the future of the market and the positive and negative consequences on the businesses.
Fire Detection and Suppression Systems Market Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our fire detection and suppression systems market report covers the following areas:
- Fire Detection and Suppression Systems Market size
- Fire Detection and Suppression Systems Market trends
- Fire Detection and Suppression Systems Market industry analysis
This study identifies the emergence of eco-friendly fire extinguishing products as one of the prime reasons driving the fire detection and suppression systems market growth during the next few years.
Fire Detection and Suppression Systems Market Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Fire Detection and Suppression Systems Market, including some of the vendors such as vendors Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Fire Detection and Suppression Systems Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
- AFEX Fire Suppression Systems
- API Group Corp.
- Carrier Global Corp.
- Emerson Electric Co.
- Globe Fire Sprinkler Corp.
- Halma Plc
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Johnson Controls International Plc
- McWane Inc.
- Siemens AG
Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Read Latest Sample Report.
Fire Detection and Suppression Systems Market Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will assist fire detection and suppression systems market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the fire detection and suppression systems market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the fire detection and suppression systems market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of fire detection and suppression systems market vendors
|
Fire Detection And Suppression Systems Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.53%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 5.04 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
2.95
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, South America, North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 39%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, UK, Germany, and Japan
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
AFEX Fire Suppression Systems, API Group Corp., Carrier Global Corp., Emerson Electric Co., Globe Fire Sprinkler Corp., Halma Plc, Honeywell International Inc., Johnson Controls International Plc, McWane Inc., and Siemens AG
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table Of Contents :
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 01: Parent market
- Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
- 2.2 Value chain analysis
- Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Industrial machinery
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 05: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2020
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
- Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020
5 Market Segmentation by End-user
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 15: End-user - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by End-user
- Exhibit 16: Comparison by End-user
- 5.3 Commercial buildings - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 17: Commercial buildings - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 18: Commercial buildings - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.4 Industrial sector - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 19: Industrial sector - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 20: Industrial sector - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.5 Residential buildings - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 21: Residential buildings - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 22: Residential buildings - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.6 Government buildings - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 23: Government buildings - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 24: Government buildings - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.7 Educational buildings - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 25: Educational buildings - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 26: Educational buildings - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.8 Market opportunity by End-user
- Exhibit 27: Market opportunity by End-user
6 Market Segmentation by Type
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 28: Type - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by Type
- Exhibit 29: Comparison by Type
- 6.3 Fire suppression systems - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 30: Fire suppression systems - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 31: Fire suppression systems - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.4 Fire detection systems - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 32: Fire detection systems - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 33: Fire detection systems - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.5 Market opportunity by Type
- Exhibit 34: Market opportunity by Type
7 Customer landscape
8 Geographic Landscape
- 8.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 36: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 37: Geographic comparison
- 8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 38: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 39: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 40: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 41: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 42: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 43: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 44: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 45: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 46: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 47: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.8 Key leading countries
- Exhibit 48: Key leading countries
- 8.9 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 49: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)
9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 9.1 Market drivers
- 9.2 Market challenges
- Exhibit 50: Impact of drivers and challenges
- 9.3 Market trends
10 Vendor Landscape
- 10.1 Overview
- Exhibit 51: Vendor landscape
- 10.2 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 52: Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 53: Industry risks
11 Vendor Analysis
- 11.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 54: Vendors covered
- 11.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 55: Market positioning of vendors
- 11.3 AFEX Fire Suppression Systems
- Exhibit 56: AFEX Fire Suppression Systems - Overview
- Exhibit 57: AFEX Fire Suppression Systems - Product and service
- Exhibit 58: AFEX Fire Suppression Systems - Key offerings
- 11.4 API Group Corp.
- Exhibit 59: API Group Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 60: API Group Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 61: API Group Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 62: API Group Corp. - Segment focus
- 11.5 Carrier Global Corp.
- Exhibit 63: Carrier Global Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 64: Carrier Global Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 65: Carrier Global Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 66: Carrier Global Corp. - Segment focus
- 11.6 Emerson Electric Co.
- Exhibit 67: Emerson Electric Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 68: Emerson Electric Co. - Business segments
- Exhibit 69: Emerson Electric Co. - Key news
- Exhibit 70: Emerson Electric Co. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 71: Emerson Electric Co. - Segment focus
- 11.7 Globe Fire Sprinkler Corp.
- Exhibit 72: Globe Fire Sprinkler Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 73: Globe Fire Sprinkler Corp. - Product and service
- Exhibit 74: Globe Fire Sprinkler Corp. - Key offerings
- 11.8 Halma Plc
- Exhibit 75: Halma Plc - Overview
- Exhibit 76: Halma Plc - Business segments
- Exhibit 77: Halma Plc - Key offerings
- Exhibit 78: Halma Plc - Segment focus
- 11.9 Honeywell International Inc.
- Exhibit 79: Honeywell International Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 80: Honeywell International Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 81: Honeywell International Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 82: Honeywell International Inc. - Segment focus
- 11.10 Johnson Controls International Plc
- Exhibit 83: Johnson Controls International Plc - Overview
- Exhibit 84: Johnson Controls International Plc - Business segments
- Exhibit 85: Johnson Controls International Plc - Key offerings
- Exhibit 86: Johnson Controls International Plc - Segment focus
- 11.11 McWane Inc.
- Exhibit 87: McWane Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 88: McWane Inc. - Product and service
- Exhibit 89: McWane Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 90: McWane Inc. - Key offerings
- 11.12 Siemens AG
- Exhibit 91: Siemens AG - Overview
- Exhibit 92: Siemens AG - Business segments
- Exhibit 93: Siemens AG - Key news
- Exhibit 94: Siemens AG - Key offerings
- Exhibit 95: Siemens AG - Segment focus
12 Appendix
- 12.1 Scope of the report
- 12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 96: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 12.3 Research methodology
- Exhibit 97: Research Methodology
- Exhibit 98: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 99: Information sources
- 12.4 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 100: List of abbreviations
