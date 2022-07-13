Fire Detection and Suppression Systems Market, Stringent Regulations Supporting Improved Fire Safety Standards to Boost Growth-Technavio

To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The report offers an up-to-date analysis and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate Request a Sample Report.

Fire Detection and Suppression Systems Market Segmentation

End-User

Commercial Buildings



Industrial Sector



Residential Buildings



Government Buildings



Educational Buildings

Type

Fire Suppression Systems



Fire Detection Systems

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



MEA

The commercial buildings category will significantly increase its market share in fire detection and suppression systems. Within the entire market, commercial buildings would experience the second-fastest growth, increasing from $6.68 billion in 2020 to $8.58 billion in 2025. Commercial buildings would account for 37.70% of the incremental market increase.



Fire Detection and Suppression Systems Market Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our fire detection and suppression systems market report covers the following areas:

This study identifies the emergence of eco-friendly fire extinguishing products as one of the prime reasons driving the fire detection and suppression systems market growth during the next few years.

Fire Detection and Suppression Systems Market Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Fire Detection and Suppression Systems Market, including some of the vendors such as vendors Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Fire Detection and Suppression Systems Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

AFEX Fire Suppression Systems

API Group Corp.

Carrier Global Corp.

Emerson Electric Co.

Globe Fire Sprinkler Corp.

Halma Plc

Honeywell International Inc.

Johnson Controls International Plc

McWane Inc.

Siemens AG



Fire Detection and Suppression Systems Market Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will assist fire detection and suppression systems market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the fire detection and suppression systems market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the fire detection and suppression systems market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of fire detection and suppression systems market vendors

Fire Detection And Suppression Systems Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.53% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 5.04 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.95 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, South America, North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 39% Key consumer countries US, China, UK, Germany, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AFEX Fire Suppression Systems, API Group Corp., Carrier Global Corp., Emerson Electric Co., Globe Fire Sprinkler Corp., Halma Plc, Honeywell International Inc., Johnson Controls International Plc, McWane Inc., and Siemens AG Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Industrial machinery

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: End-user - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 16: Comparison by End-user

5.3 Commercial buildings - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Commercial buildings - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 18: Commercial buildings - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Industrial sector - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Industrial sector - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 20: Industrial sector - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Residential buildings - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 21: Residential buildings - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 22: Residential buildings - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Government buildings - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 23: Government buildings - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 24: Government buildings - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.7 Educational buildings - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 25: Educational buildings - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 26: Educational buildings - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.8 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 27: Market opportunity by End-user

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 28: Type - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 29: Comparison by Type

6.3 Fire suppression systems - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 30: Fire suppression systems - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 31: Fire suppression systems - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.4 Fire detection systems - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 32: Fire detection systems - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 33: Fire detection systems - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 34: Market opportunity by Type

7 Customer landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 36: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 37: Geographic comparison

8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 38: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 39: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 40: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 41: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 42: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 43: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 44: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 45: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 46: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 47: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 48: Key leading countries

8.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 49: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 50: Impact of drivers and challenges

9.3 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

Exhibit 51: Vendor landscape

10.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 52: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 53: Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 54: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 55: Market positioning of vendors

11.3 AFEX Fire Suppression Systems

Exhibit 56: AFEX Fire Suppression Systems - Overview



Exhibit 57: AFEX Fire Suppression Systems - Product and service



Exhibit 58: AFEX Fire Suppression Systems - Key offerings

11.4 API Group Corp.

Exhibit 59: API Group Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 60: API Group Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 61: API Group Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 62: API Group Corp. - Segment focus

11.5 Carrier Global Corp.

Exhibit 63: Carrier Global Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 64: Carrier Global Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 65: Carrier Global Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 66: Carrier Global Corp. - Segment focus

11.6 Emerson Electric Co.

Exhibit 67: Emerson Electric Co. - Overview



Exhibit 68: Emerson Electric Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 69: Emerson Electric Co. - Key news



Exhibit 70: Emerson Electric Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 71: Emerson Electric Co. - Segment focus

11.7 Globe Fire Sprinkler Corp.

Exhibit 72: Globe Fire Sprinkler Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 73: Globe Fire Sprinkler Corp. - Product and service



Exhibit 74: Globe Fire Sprinkler Corp. - Key offerings

11.8 Halma Plc

Exhibit 75: Halma Plc - Overview



Exhibit 76: Halma Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 77: Halma Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 78: Halma Plc - Segment focus

11.9 Honeywell International Inc.

Exhibit 79: Honeywell International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 80: Honeywell International Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 81: Honeywell International Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 82: Honeywell International Inc. - Segment focus

11.10 Johnson Controls International Plc

Exhibit 83: Johnson Controls International Plc - Overview



Exhibit 84: Johnson Controls International Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 85: Johnson Controls International Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 86: Johnson Controls International Plc - Segment focus

11.11 McWane Inc.

Exhibit 87: McWane Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 88: McWane Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 89: McWane Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 90: McWane Inc. - Key offerings

11.12 Siemens AG

Exhibit 91: Siemens AG - Overview



Exhibit 92: Siemens AG - Business segments



Exhibit 93: Siemens AG - Key news



Exhibit 94: Siemens AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 95: Siemens AG - Segment focus

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 96: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 97: Research Methodology



Exhibit 98: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 99: Information sources

12.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 100: List of abbreviations

