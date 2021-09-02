Fire Extinguishers Market from Industrial Machinery Industry to Grow by $ 1.54 bn|17000+ Technavio Reports
Sep 02, 2021, 21:00 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The fire extinguishers market in the Industrial Machinery industry is poised to grow by $ 1.54 bn during 2021-2025. Technavio's latest market research report estimates that the fire extinguishers market will be progressing at a CAGR of about 4.94%. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis for the current global market scenario & the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Activar Construction Products Group Inc., Ceasefire Industries Pvt. Ltd., DESAUTEL, Feuerschutz Jockel GmbH, and Co. KG, HOCHIKI Corp., Johnson Controls International Plc, McWane Inc., Minimax GmbH and Co. KG, Newell Brands Inc., and Raytheon Technologies Corp. are some of the major market participants. The increasing instances of fire accidents in residential establishments, and the rise in the development of commercial infrastructure will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Fire Extinguishers Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Fire Extinguishers Market is segmented as below:
- Product
- Portable
- Knapsack
- Wheeled
- End-user
- Commercial
- Industrial
- Residential
- Market Landscape
- Dry Chemical
- Foam
- Carbon Dioxide
- Others
- Geography
- North America
- APAC
- Europe
- South America
- MEA
Fire Extinguishers Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the fire extinguishers market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Activar Construction Products Group Inc., Ceasefire Industries Pvt. Ltd., DESAUTEL, Feuerschutz Jockel GmbH, and Co. KG, HOCHIKI Corp., Johnson Controls International Plc, McWane Inc., Minimax GmbH and Co. KG, Newell Brands Inc., and Raytheon Technologies Corp.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Fire Extinguishers Market size
- Fire Extinguishers Market trends
- Fire Extinguishers Market industry analysis
The fire extinguishers market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate. The implementation of stringent fire safety regulations will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the increasing environmental concerns associated with foam-based extinguishers will hamper the market growth.
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the fire extinguishers market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Fire Extinguishers Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist fire extinguishers market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the fire extinguishers market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the fire extinguishers market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of fire extinguishers market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Portable - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Knapsack - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Wheeled - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Commercial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Industrial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Residential - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End-user
Market Segmentation by Extinguishing agents
- Market segments
- Comparison by Extinguishing agents
- Dry chemical - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Foam - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Carbon dioxide - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Extinguishing agents
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Activar Construction Products Group Inc.
- Ceasefire Industries Pvt. Ltd.
- DESAUTEL
- Feuerschutz Jockel GmbH and Co. KG
- HOCHIKI Corp.
- Johnson Controls International Plc
- McWane Inc.
- Minimax GmbH and Co. KG
- Newell Brands Inc.
- Raytheon Technologies Corp.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal.
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
SOURCE Technavio
