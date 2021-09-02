Fire Extinguishers Market from Industrial Machinery Industry to Grow by $ 1.54 bn|17000+ Technavio Reports

Download a Free Sample Report

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Activar Construction Products Group Inc., Ceasefire Industries Pvt. Ltd., DESAUTEL, Feuerschutz Jockel GmbH, and Co. KG, HOCHIKI Corp., Johnson Controls International Plc, McWane Inc., Minimax GmbH and Co. KG, Newell Brands Inc., and Raytheon Technologies Corp. are some of the major market participants. The increasing instances of fire accidents in residential establishments, and the rise in the development of commercial infrastructure will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Fire Extinguishers Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Fire Extinguishers Market is segmented as below:

Product

Portable



Knapsack



Wheeled

End-user

Commercial



Industrial



Residential

Market Landscape

Dry Chemical



Foam



Carbon Dioxide



Others

Geography

North America



APAC



Europe



South America



MEA

Fire Extinguishers Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the fire extinguishers market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Activar Construction Products Group Inc., Ceasefire Industries Pvt. Ltd., DESAUTEL, Feuerschutz Jockel GmbH, and Co. KG, HOCHIKI Corp., Johnson Controls International Plc, McWane Inc., Minimax GmbH and Co. KG, Newell Brands Inc., and Raytheon Technologies Corp.

The report also covers the following areas:

Fire Extinguishers Market size

Fire Extinguishers Market trends

Fire Extinguishers Market industry analysis

The fire extinguishers market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate. The implementation of stringent fire safety regulations will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the increasing environmental concerns associated with foam-based extinguishers will hamper the market growth.

Fire Extinguishers Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist fire extinguishers market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the fire extinguishers market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the fire extinguishers market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of fire extinguishers market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Portable - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Knapsack - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Wheeled - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Commercial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Industrial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Residential - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End-user

Market Segmentation by Extinguishing agents

Market segments

Comparison by Extinguishing agents

Dry chemical - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Foam - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Carbon dioxide - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Extinguishing agents

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Activar Construction Products Group Inc.

Ceasefire Industries Pvt. Ltd.

DESAUTEL

Feuerschutz Jockel GmbH and Co. KG

HOCHIKI Corp.

Johnson Controls International Plc

McWane Inc.

Minimax GmbH and Co. KG

Newell Brands Inc.

Raytheon Technologies Corp.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal.

