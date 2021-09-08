Fire Hose Market-COVID-19 Impact & Recovery Analysis | Witnesses Emergence of Angus Fire Ltd and Albert Ziegler GmbH as Key Market Contributors | Technavio

Download Free Sample Report

Continuous product innovation, rapid product evolution, and stringent regulations will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the issues associated with corrosion in fire hose systems will hamper the market growth.

Fire Hose Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Fire Hose Market is segmented as below:

Product

Type 3



Type 2



Type 1

End-user

Municipal Fire Services



Industrial Fire Services



Commercial Fire Services

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



MEA



South America

Fire Hose Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Angus Fire Ltd, Albert Ziegler GmbH, Guardian Fire Equipment Inc., KURIYAMA OF AMERICA INC, Mercedes Textiles Ltd., National Fire Equipment Ltd., NewAge Fire Protection Industries Pvt. Ltd., NORTH AMERICAN FIRE HOSE CORP., and The Dixon Group Inc. are some of the major market participants. To leverage the current opportunities and help businesses improve their market position, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the fire hose market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal.

The report also covers the following areas:

Fire Hose Market size

Fire Hose Market trends

Fire Hose Market industry analysis

Fire Hose Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist fire hose market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the fire hose market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the fire hose market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of fire hose market vendors

