BOLIDEN, Sweden, May 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- During last night a fire occurred in the building for primary crushing in Boliden's mine Kevitsa, located in Finnish Lappland. No person were injured and the extinguishing work are now completed. The damages are extensive and investigations are initiated with the aim of assessing which actions are necessary to resume operations. As a result, production at the concentrating plant are halted until further notice, mining production is unaffected.

Boliden is a metals company with a focus on sustainable development. Our roots are Nordic, our market global. Our core competence lies within the fields of exploration, mining, smelting and metal recycling. Boliden has around 6,000 employees and an annual turnover of SEK 50 billion. The share is listed in the Large Cap segment on NASDAQ OMX Stockholm.

www.boliden.com

For further information, please contact:

Klas Nilsson, Director Group Communications, phone: +46-70-453-65-88

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/boliden/r/fire-in-crushing-station-at-boliden-kevitsa,c3122883

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/997/3122883/1255738.pdf Press release (PDF)

SOURCE Boliden