Fire Protection Systems Market In India | Stringent Regulations to Install Fire Protection Systems to Boost Market Growth | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver: The stringent regulations to install fire protection systems are expected to influence the fire protection systems market growth positively in India. The governments of various countries in APAC are also planning to adopt model building codes that would require the installation of fire sprinklers in new homes. The installation of fire protection systems is one of the most effective ways to reduce the loss of life and property. This, in turn, is driving the growth of the fire protection systems market in India .

are expected to influence the fire protection systems market growth positively in India. The governments of various countries in APAC are also planning to adopt model building codes that would require the installation of fire sprinklers in new homes. The installation of fire protection systems is one of the most effective ways to reduce the loss of life and property. This, in turn, is driving the growth of the fire protection systems market in . Market Challenge: The high cost of purchase and maintenance will be a major challenge for the fire protection systems market vendors in India during the forecast period. Building retrofits are designed to provide maximum protection with minimal interruption to work schedules, tenants, or staff. This raises the cost incurred on retrofit and replacement of fire protection systems. The issues associated with retrofits in existing buildings affect the growth of the fire protection systems market in India .

Revenue Generating Segment Highlights

The fire protection systems market in India report is segmented by End-user (Commercial, Industrial, Government and Institutional, and others) and Type (Fire suppression, Fire response, Fire detection, and Fire analysis).

The commercial end-user segment held the largest fire protection systems market share in 2021. The segment will continue to account for the highest share of the market throughout the forecast period. In terms of type, the fire suppression systems dominated the market in 2021 and will continue to dominate the market growth during the projected period.

Vendor Landscape

The fire protection systems market in India is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. To make the most of the opportunities and recover from post pandemic impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Top Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

ABC Fire India: The company offers fire protection products such as fire extinguishers, fire alarm, fire hydrants and fire blankets.

Carrier Global Corp.: The company offers fire devices, fire panels and fire software such as DM2080BI-N, ACA-BI20-100 and FHSD8100-02.



Ceasefire Industries Pvt. Ltd.: The company offers Foam mist extinguisher, wet chemical based portable fire extinguisher, Co2 based fire extinguisher and watermist based trolley mounted fire extinguishers.

Fireaway Inc.: The company offers fire protection system products under the brand name of Statx.

NewAge Fire Protection Industries Pvt. Ltd.: The company offers fire protection products such as fire hoses, fire pumps, valves, sprinklers system and cabinates.

Some other companies covered in the report are:

Reliance Fire and Safety Ltd.:



SafeGuard Industries



Safepro Fire Services Pvt. Ltd



Safex Fire Services Ltd



Usha Fire Safety Equipments Pvt. Ltd

Fire Protection Systems Market In India Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.38% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 1.43 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.12 Regional analysis APAC Performing market contribution India at 100% Key consumer countries India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ABC Fire India, Carrier Global Corp., Ceasefire Industries Pvt. Ltd., Fireaway Inc., NewAge Fire Protection Industries Pvt. Ltd., Reliance Fire and Safety Ltd., SafeGuard Industries, Safepro Fire Services Pvt. Ltd, Safex Fire Services Ltd, and Usha Fire Safety Equipments Pvt. Ltd Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

