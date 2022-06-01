Fire Protection Systems Market In India | Stringent Regulations to Install Fire Protection Systems to Boost Market Growth | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

Jun 01, 2022, 23:15 ET
NEW YORK, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Fire Protection Systems Market In India by End-user (Commercial, Industrial, Government and Institutional, and others) and Type (Fire suppression, Fire response, Fire detection, and Fire analysis) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.
The potential growth difference for the fire protection systems market in India between 2021 and 2026 is USD 1.43 billion, as per the latest market analysis report by Technavio. The report predicts the market to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 5.38%.
Key Market Dynamics:
- Market Driver: The stringent regulations to install fire protection systems are expected to influence the fire protection systems market growth positively in India. The governments of various countries in APAC are also planning to adopt model building codes that would require the installation of fire sprinklers in new homes. The installation of fire protection systems is one of the most effective ways to reduce the loss of life and property. This, in turn, is driving the growth of the fire protection systems market in India.
- Market Challenge: The high cost of purchase and maintenance will be a major challenge for the fire protection systems market vendors in India during the forecast period. Building retrofits are designed to provide maximum protection with minimal interruption to work schedules, tenants, or staff. This raises the cost incurred on retrofit and replacement of fire protection systems. The issues associated with retrofits in existing buildings affect the growth of the fire protection systems market in India.
Revenue Generating Segment Highlights
The fire protection systems market in India report is segmented by End-user (Commercial, Industrial, Government and Institutional, and others) and Type (Fire suppression, Fire response, Fire detection, and Fire analysis).
The commercial end-user segment held the largest fire protection systems market share in 2021. The segment will continue to account for the highest share of the market throughout the forecast period. In terms of type, the fire suppression systems dominated the market in 2021 and will continue to dominate the market growth during the projected period.
Vendor Landscape
The fire protection systems market in India is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. To make the most of the opportunities and recover from post pandemic impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Top Companies Mentioned with their Offerings
- ABC Fire India: The company offers fire protection products such as fire extinguishers, fire alarm, fire hydrants and fire blankets.
- Carrier Global Corp.: The company offers fire devices, fire panels and fire software such as DM2080BI-N, ACA-BI20-100 and FHSD8100-02.
- Ceasefire Industries Pvt. Ltd.:The company offers Foam mist extinguisher, wet chemical based portable fire extinguisher, Co2 based fire extinguisher and watermist based trolley mounted fire extinguishers.
- Fireaway Inc.:The company offers fire protection system products under the brand name of Statx.
- NewAge Fire Protection Industries Pvt. Ltd.: The company offers fire protection products such as fire hoses, fire pumps, valves, sprinklers system and cabinates.
Some other companies covered in the report are:
- Reliance Fire and Safety Ltd.:
- SafeGuard Industries
- Safepro Fire Services Pvt. Ltd
- Safex Fire Services Ltd
- Usha Fire Safety Equipments Pvt. Ltd
|
Fire Protection Systems Market In India Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.38%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
$ 1.43 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
4.12
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC
|
Performing market contribution
|
India at 100%
|
Key consumer countries
|
India
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
ABC Fire India, Carrier Global Corp., Ceasefire Industries Pvt. Ltd., Fireaway Inc., NewAge Fire Protection Industries Pvt. Ltd., Reliance Fire and Safety Ltd., SafeGuard Industries, Safepro Fire Services Pvt. Ltd, Safex Fire Services Ltd, and Usha Fire Safety Equipments Pvt. Ltd
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2021
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Commercial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Industrial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Government and Institutional - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Market opportunity by End-user
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- Fire suppression - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Fire response - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Fire detection - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Fire analysis - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Market opportunity by Type
Customer landscape
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- ABC Fire India
- Carrier Global Corp.
- Ceasefire Industries Pvt. Ltd.
- Fireaway Inc.
- NewAge Fire Protection Industries Pvt. Ltd.
- Reliance Fire and Safety Ltd.
- SafeGuard Industries
- Safepro Fire Services Pvt. Ltd
- Safex Fire Services Ltd
- Usha Fire Safety Equipments Pvt. Ltd
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
