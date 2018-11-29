Firearm Friendly Merchant Processing Made Affordable With Gearfire Payments

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Nov. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Gearfire Payments announces industry alignment and strategic focus on Shooting Sports. With over 2,000 retail accounts, the largest industry-dedicated processing solution provides the retail firearm community with new programs that reduce transaction costs, provide cost transparency and eliminate the risks of business interruption caused by non-industry-friendly financial institutions. Gearfire Payments' full suite of solutions includes EMV card terminals, POS-eComm-Auction Site integration, mobile card acceptance capability, and invoicing solutions.

"Obtaining honest and transparent merchant processing solutions is not an easy feat for any retailer, and even more difficult for those operating in the shooting sports industry," said Taylor Phillipps, Operations Lead, Gearfire Payments. "Not only do processing companies make it intentionally difficult to decipher their fees and charges, they continuously hike rates, unbeknownst to the retailer. There is also a significant risk that processing may not be supported online – or at all – given the current political climate. Gearfire Payments has set its course on eliminating these issues in support of our retailers' needs."

Taylor Phillipps, formerly of Total System Services (TSYS), one of the largest processing companies in the U.S., recently joined Gearfire Payments to bring true depth and expertise to the firm's clients. Working in conjunction with the leaders of its sister Companies at Gearfire, Retail Technology Group and Orchid Advisors, Mr. Phillipps is focused on incorporating merchant processing into the industry's only fully integrated end-to-end retail solution. These four organizations provide Federal Firearms Licensing, ATF Compliance, in-store POS software, online eCommerce applications and the ability to accept credit in any environment.

About Gearfire Payments

Gearfire Payments provides simplified and affordable merchant processing solutions for in-store and eCommerce transactions. With Over 2,000 active merchants, Gearfire Payments is one of the only processing solutions dedicated to the Shooting Sports Industry. Unique to the business is its firearm friendly and transparent pricing platform, offering a low-cost, low-risk solution to those who sell at retail or on the web. Learn more at www.gearfirepayments.com

About Retail Technology Group

The Minnesota based company, Retail Technology Group, is home to the development and support of AXIS™ Retail Management System, the first software solution developed exclusively to address the needs of the shooting sports retail and range operator. With over 400 locations using RTG systems, Retail Technology Group is the leading software provider in the shooting sport industry. Learn more at www.axisrms.com

About Gearfire

Gearfire is a leading provider of eCommerce products and services for the firearms industry in the United States. Their turn-key solutions create an internet-based marketplace that captivates a new generation of customers accustomed to shopping online. Gearfire provides powerful and comprehensive digital tools that allow manufacturers, distributors and retailers to better serve their online consumers through access to the largest selection of firearms and firearms accessories available. Learn more about Gearfire by visiting gogearfire.com

About Orchid Advisors

Orchid Advisors provides ATF and ITAR compliance services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail FFLs. The firm offers FFL and export licensing, deep record inspections, e4473 / NFA eForms, Electronic Bound Book software and delivers the largest online ATF and ITAR compliance training platform available. For additional information, visit www.OrchidAdvisors.com

