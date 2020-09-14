Firearm Industry Commends U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham's Commitment to True Gun Safety

NEWTOWN, Conn., Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NSSF®, the trade association for the firearm industry, joined U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham (R – S.C.) at Palmetto State Armory, in Greenville, S.C., to commend him for his commitment to Real Solutions® for Safer Communities. NSSF revealed Senator Graham is receiving an A+ rating, the highest possible score, in the trade association's congressional scorecard. Senator Graham earned the score for his leadership on firearm safety initiatives, true gun safety legislation and programs that prevent firearms from being possessed by prohibited individuals while respecting the rights of law-abiding citizens.

"The firearm industry is proud to award Senator Graham our highest rating," said Lawrence G. Keane, NSSF Senior Vice President and General Counsel, who joined Senator Graham at the Palmetto State Armory event. "His commitment to firearm safety and protecting the Second Amendment rights of law-abiding citizens is long-standing. Senator Graham has been a champion for the industry's 'Real Solutions. Safer Communities®' campaign, which is focused on ensuring those who should never possess a firearm are not able to get hold of one. Senator Graham continues to push for legislation to protect federally-licensed firearm retailers and hold criminals accountable for thefts and robberies that put our communities in danger. At the same time, he's a vocal proponent of NSSF's Project Childsafe®, a proven safety program to safely store firearms in the home and keep guns from those who should never have them."

Senator Graham is sponsoring the Federal Firearms Licensee Protection Act (S. 1788), which would strengthen and enhance criminal penalties for firearm burglaries and robberies of gun shops to send a strong deterrence message to violent criminals engaging in stealing guns, help provide for safer communities, assist law enforcement and protect the livelihoods of firearm retailers.

Senator Graham, as the Chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, has been a consistent proponent of the firearm industry's partnership with law enforcement to bring true gun safety programs to communities across America. That includes the Operation Secure Store® partnership with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) to match reward offers to bring to justice criminals that victimize firearm retailers and put communities at risk for violent crime. Senator Graham is also a stalwart supporter of NSSF's Project Childsafe partnership with 15,000 law enforcement agencies nationwide, which has distributed 38 million firearm safety kits, including free gun locks that render a firearm inoperable when properly installed.

Senator Graham's role Chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee is crucial to safeguarding Second Amendment rights of law-abiding citizens and he has amassed a voting record that underscores his commitment to gun rights. Under his leadership, the committee approved the nominations of more than 200 federal judges to lifetime appointments, including two Associate Justices of the U.S. Supreme Court, 53 judges to the U.S. Courts of Appeal, 151 judges to U.S. District Courts and two judges to the U.S. Court of International Trade. His influence on ensuring judges who respect Second Amendment rights will transform the judiciary and courts' treatment of God-given liberties.

About NSSF

NSSF® is the trade association for the firearm industry. Its mission is to promote, protect and preserve hunting and the shooting sports. Formed in 1961, NSSF has a membership of thousands of manufacturers, distributors, firearm retailers, shooting ranges, sportsmen's organizations and publishers nationwide. For more information, visit nssf.org.

