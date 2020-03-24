Firebear Studio to Boost Online Retailers as Demand Spikes

DUSSELDORF, Germany, March 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Online retailers are booming as COVID-19 stalls global financial systems and as new societal norms take effect. With footfall at high street shops and malls drastically falling because of social isolation and social distancing measures, it is now more imperative than ever that their ecommerce platforms, and those of other online retailers, are ready to handle online customers.

Firebear Studio, an online ecommerce platform developer, found that online shopping spend has jumped 23% in March 2020 compared to this time last year. However, vast swathes of business owners may not be capturing important data insights from their customers. This is in large part down to a significant upgrade in ecommerce technology, but the transition hasn't been seamless.

Globally, one in seven online retailers have adopted Adobe's Magento ecommerce platform. Magento provides online merchants with a flexible shopping cart system, as well as other functionalities for their online store. Used by over 250,000 businesses, it is one of the most popular services.

Vitaly Verbitsky, Head of Sales & Partnerships of Firebear Studio, commented: "Adobe updated Magento 1 to Magento 2. The upgrade to Magento 2 is meant to provide a seamless customer experience but there is a lot of manual work needed for the business owners. As with any upgrade there is a data migration aspect. In this case all the catalogue, customer, and order data need to be transferred manually, making the migration a tedious and often expensive process."

Firebear Studio have created an Import & Export solution which helps online retailers easily migrate their data from Magento 1 to Magento 2.

Vitaly Verbitsky added: "Along with helping store owners to migrate to Magento 2, the Firebear Studio Import & Export extension is being adopted as a daily data management tool. The extension helps to update the product catalogues in bulk, sync customers with the CRM systems, and track sales.

"In joining Offline2on, we are demonstrating our commitment to businesses across the world to keep business running using ecommerce platforms and experience from designers, solution integrators and developers."

As of 2020, more than 1,500 store owners use Firebear's solution and the company has been trusted by industry leading retailers as well as smaller businesses, globally.

Firebear Studio GmbH is a Magento services and extensions provider company established in 2013 in Dusseldorf, Germany. Our team of 25 people consists of e-commerce experts who work on the most complex Magento projects in the world.

