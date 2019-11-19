Fireblocks Is Now Securing The Biggest Crypto Lending Company In The US

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fireblocks ( www.fireblocks.com ), an enterprise platform for securing digital assets in transit, announced today, Celsius Network, the largest provider of interest income and digital asset loans in over 150 jurisdictions worldwide is enlisting Fireblocks to help protect over $400 million assets and 53,000 active wallets, securing both retail and institutional divisions.

"We spent months testing the Fireblocks platform to ensure it aligns with our stringent technology and security requirements. We concluded that the Fireblocks platform provides the type of advanced security we want for our members," states Nuke Goldstein, CTO of Celsius Network. "Given our diverse set of services, the engineering and operations team required a solution that could be customized to fit all of our use cases, and Fireblocks was able to deliver that for us."

Utilizing Fireblocks' console and robust APIs, Celsius now provides retail customers with enterprise-grade security for interest-earning accounts and allows institutional customers faster and safer access to funds. "With Fireblocks we can securely and efficiently manage a multitude of digital assets across a wide range of lending venues all from one platform," said Young Cho, CFO of Celsius Network."

Celsius Network is revolutionizing retail financial services. For over a hundred years, centralized banks have extracted value from retail customers while providing value only to shareholders and the wealthiest .01%. Celsius Network disrupts the industry by providing a platform that allows users to earn up to 10%apr on their assets, while also having access to the lowest rate cash loans in the industry.

"We are not only securing the movement of hundreds of millions of digital assets per day but working with Celsius allows Fireblocks to assist in connecting millions of consumers to institutional investors to streamline the flow of digital assets across the whole ecosystem," explains Michael Shaulov, CEO and Co-Founder of Fireblocks.

About Fireblocks

Fireblocks is an easy to use, enterprise-grade platform for financial institutions that need to streamline digital asset trading operations – without sacrificing security. Only Fireblocks can securely transfer assets across exchanges, wallets, custodians, and counterparties and keep them readily available using patent-pending chip isolation security and MPC technology. Some of the biggest trading desks have switched to Fireblocks because it's the only solution that CISOs and Ops Teams both love. For more information, please visit www.fireblocks.com .

About Celsius

Celsius Network addresses the financial needs of today's consumers worldwide through a blockchain-based interest income and lending platform accessible via a mobile app. Built on the belief that financial services should only do what is in the best interests of the depositor community, Celsius is a modern platform where membership provides access to curated financial services that are not available through traditional financial institutions. Crypto holders can earn interest by transferring their coins to their Celsius Wallet and borrow USD against their crypto collateral at interest rates as low as 4.95% APR. For additional information please visit www.celsius.network

SOURCE Fireblocks

Related Links

http://www.fireblocks.com

