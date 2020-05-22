FireBoard 2 Announced: Three Models, Superior Features

The FireBoard 2 includes a large, multi-view graphing LCD screen, an upgraded case to withstand inclement weather, and an elegant, modern industrial design.

"We've seen restaurants, food production uses, and strong consumer demand in the barbecue sector," said Ted Conrad, Co-Founder of FireBoard Labs. "The new FireBoard builds on the success of our existing product, adding features users have asked for."

At 8 ounces, and 2.8" x 4.4" x 1.1", the FireBoard 2 units are substantial yet practical. The USB Type-C power connector supports higher voltage to aid in fan operation, with battery life of approximately 30 hours.

FIREBOARD 2

The base model of the new series, the FireBoard 2 is compatible with thermistor or RTD probes and can monitor up to six probes channels at once. A FireBoard Drive Fan Cable controls a 12V fan through the auxiliary port. It's an ideal choice for those who need casual but accurate temperature monitoring.

FIREBOARD 2 DRIVE

A step up from the base model, the FireBoard 2 Drive includes integrated Drive technology, allowing for precise temperature control by regulating air flow via an attached fan. You can expect to see barbeque enthusiasts making the most of the FireBoard 2 Drive capabilities.

FIREBOARD 2 PRO

For those ready to take their temperature monitoring to the next level, the FireBoard 2 Pro offers three thermocouple probe channels. The addition of thermocouple probes brings more precise and faster readings, as well as the ability to withstand extreme temperatures.

While the Pro version is appealing for consumers across a variety of uses, the FireBoard 2 Pro is expected to be popular in commercial applications and professional food preparation.

LEARN MORE

The FireBoard 2 models are available for pre-order on the FireBoard website, FireBoard.com , with some products to begin shipping as early as June 8th.

The Bluetooth® word mark and logos are owned by Bluetooth SIG, Inc.

SOURCE FireBoard Labs

Related Links

http://www.fireboard.com

