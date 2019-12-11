Firebrand and Fashionable Native American Activist, RUNNINGBEAR, Unites GUCCI and Project Angel Food for an Intimate Shopping Experience

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tomorrow, Thursday, December 12 from 6-8pm at Chateau Marmont , the worlds of style and sustenance will come together during a private fundraising event with Project Angel Food and the iconic fashion house, Gucci .

The person responsible for bringing together these two unlikely brands is Runningbear , a young activist and philanthropist who is shaking things up with his chic style, exceptional charisma, and steely determination to positively affect change.

Runningbear was recently interviewed by renowned entertainment website Young Hollywood , where he spoke about his life growing up on an Indian reservation as part of the San Manuel Tribe . It was this unparalleled upbringing that's formulated Runningbear's compassionate soul.

Today, he mixes humanitarianism work with his affection for fashion and can boast that he sits on Project Angel Food's board half of his time, while spending the other as a fashion consultant for Gucci, Louis Vuitton, and Fendi. Consequently, Runningbear is always discovering collaborative opportunities for the businesses he's involved with.

"I'm thrilled to announce that Project Angel Food is now collaborating with Gucci to curate a pop-up suite at the Chateau Marmont," says Runningbear. "I'll be hosting this event where attendees can buy from a selection of Gucci merchandise handpicked by myself and the Gucci team, with 10% of purchases benefiting my new pilot program at Project Angel Food."

Runningbear is referring to the recent launch of his Native American Diabetes Pilot Program , which provides medically tailored meals and nutrition counseling for Native Americans living with diabetes in Los Angeles County. The program is made possible by a multi-year partnership grant from Runningbear and his San Manuel Band of Mission Indian family.

Although the December 12th event is only open to friends and Project Angel Food's major donors, the general public will still have a chance to contribute!

From December 13–15, customers who mention "Project Angel Food" while purchasing goods at the Gucci store on Rodeo in Beverly Hills will automatically donate 10% to the fabulous cause.

To interview Runningbear, contact EKC PR, a full-service Branding, Digital Marketing, and Public Relations firm at 310-441-1000 or email Eileen@ekcpr.com

SOURCE Runningbear Inc.