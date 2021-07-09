Firecracker PR Named as Top 2021 B2B Provider in California by Clutch

LOS ANGELES, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Firecracker PR was named as a Top 2021 B2B Provider in California by Clutch, marking another consecutive year of the agency receiving recognition from the leading ratings and reviews site. The public relations agency was previously awarded as a top PR Firm 2021, Top Corporation Reputation PR Firm 2020 and a top global Advertising & Marketing Agency 2020. The achievements cap off a year of strong revenue growth as the agency continues to add to its impressive client roster.

Maintaining a 4.8 average star rating on both Clutch and G2 review sites is a testament to the quality of work and dedication to results of the agency. Since their inception 17 years ago, Firecracker PR has secured results for technology companies of all sizes, ranging from seed start up, to Series A/B/C, to Fortune 500 enterprise clients.

The secret lies in their unique "Ignites" 5-step process, which creates a predictable methodology that ultimately can lead to monthly media coverage.

"One of the biggest complaints in the PR industry is that clients, particularly those in the technology industry, don't quite understand what's being done," says Edward M. Yang, Managing Partner for Firecracker PR. "These CEOs and founders tend to come from a technical background. And frankly, the 'black box' reputation of PR isn't very transparent. We aim to do away with that uncertainty with the Ignites process."

Indeed, Ignites has helped brands get exposure in some of the top media outlets in the world, including Wall Street Journal, Techcrunch, Forbes, Inc., Business Insider, CNN, NBC News, ABC World TV News, Fox TV News, CNET, Entrepreneur.com, Huffington Post, Los Angeles Times, Businessweek, Mashable, Buzzfeed, USA Today and many, many others.

"Nothing in PR is guaranteed," continues Yang. "But the way we explain it is using a poker analogy. Getting dealt pocket aces to start is great, but it doesn't guarantee you'll win the hand. However, all things being equal, you'd want aces versus any other cards. We're our clients pocket aces."

B2B technology is its own beast, particularly in a world dominated by SaaS (software-as-a-service). Yang's article in O'Dwyer's discusses the challenges of media relations as it relates to SaaS.

Yang also sees a trend where startups looking to boost their valuation are relying on press coverage for that added social proof. "If you're an investor and you had a choice between two startups where one had a lot of press coverage and the other had none, which would you lean towards? Investors are about minimizing risk. Getting consistent media for a tech startup reassures the investor that they are making the right choice."

Read the four ways how public relations can help with fundraising at Yang's other article in O'Dwyer's.

B2B technology areas that Firecracker PR has a track record of success in include:

Software-as-a-Service (SaaS)

Greentech / renewable energy

Healthtech

Fintech

Artificial intelligence

Digital transformation / no-code / low-code

Cybersecurity

Mobile apps

Enterprise hardware

Big data

Learn more about Firecracker PR and their proven 5-step "Ignites" process at https://www.firecrackerpr.com/

About Firecracker PR

Firecracker PR is an agency that gets clients known, period. Their proven 5-step "Ignites" process rapidly scales awareness for predictable monthly press coverage. Benefits to clients include a stronger online reputation, greater brand awareness and ultimately more sales. Based in Orange County, California, the agency has empowered global technology organizations ranging from startups to Fortune 500 enterprises.

