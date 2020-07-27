Firedome Welcomes Seasoned IoT Industry Product and Technology Executive and Expert, Arsham Hatambeiki, to Advisory Board

"We are delighted to have Arsham join our Advisory Board at Firedome. Arsham's unique accomplishments, leading Universal Electronics to tremendous growth over almost 2 decades of stellar leadership, has made him one of the most sought out experts on all things IoT and Smart Home Product and Innovation related," said Moti Shkolnik, Firedome co-founder and CEO.

"I am honored to be able to work with Moti and his outstanding team to help solve some of the most pressing consumer concerns on privacy and security for IoT devices with a unique platform covering privacy, security and insights," said Arsham.

About Arsham Hatambeiki

Arsham Hatambeiki serves as Senior Vice President, Product & Technology at Universal Electronics Inc. (UEI), where he is responsible for developing and overseeing corporate technology and product development, including Smart Home and Entertainment categories across consumer and business channels, and strategic SaaS solutions such as nevo.ai, QuickSet Cloud™ powering more than half a billion connected devices globally.

Hatambeiki joined UEI in 2004 as a lead system architect for home connectivity, where he developed an ecosystem of home control products across connectivity frameworks.

In 2008, he became Director of Advanced Technology, responsible for innovation in advanced communication and technologies. During this time, Hatambeiki played a critical role developing numerous groundbreaking and award winning products (including 2017 Technology & Engineering Achievement Emmy® Award for work on Contextual Voice Navigation Technologies) and involved in industry alliances including the Zigbee® Alliance and the Wi-Fi Alliance®.

About Firedome

Firedome is an IoT privacy, security and insights platform that helps IoT device brands grow revenue by resolving top consumer privacy and security concerns. We offer cyber protection, actionable marketing insights and activation tools to help brands acquire certifications (e.g. UL) and market them to promote superior security at the point of sale.

This unique combination helps Product Managers capitalize on untapped revenue from buyers who avoid IoT specifically over privacy concerns (35%) and buyers who have a higher willingness to pay for "A" rated security (29% to 40%). For more information please visit www.firedome.io .

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1219798/Arsham_Hatambeiki.jpg

Media Contact:

Sharon Mirsky

[email protected]

SOURCE Firedome

Related Links

https://firedome.io

