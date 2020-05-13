Firefighter-Founded National Preventative Health & Wellness Franchise Liquivida, Specializing In High Dose Vitamin C And Other Immunity-Boosting IV Drips To Safeguard Against COVID-19-Like Viruses, Taps The Gab Group As Agency Of Record

BOCA RATON, May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Liquivida Lounge (www.liquividalounge.com), established by a former Broward County 12-year firefighter and designed to serve as a state-of-the art franchise opportunity for preventative health and wellness care, has appointed award-winning brand specialists The Gab Group as PR agency of record.

Founded by Samael Tejada, the full-service wellness center presenting state-of-the-art treatments in a relaxing, spa-like setting, is overseen by Chief Medical Officer Dr. Christopher Davis. The franchise has achieved notoriety as a popular destination amongst athletes, celebrities, medical professionals, Fortune 500 CEOs and C-level executives and operates a combination of 12 standalone and integrated locations, additionally servicing over 1,200 medical doctors with IV kits for their individual practices.

In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, Liquivida Lounge has been working overtime to service first responders and health care workers with high dose Vitamin C drips and complimentary B12 shots. 10 proprietary nutrient IV drip formulas are offered to help combat exhaustion, boost the immune system, sharpen the mind, and improve the quality of hair, skin and nails. Telemedical services are also available including vitamin deficiency testing and hormone replacement. Additionally, aesthetic services such as microneedling and microdermabrasion are popular specialties.

Along with its flagship Fort Lauderdale location and eight others throughout the state of Florida, Liquivida Lounge is located in Phoenix, Arizona, Milford, Connecticut and Paramus, New Jersey with further expansion ahead.

Through local and national public relations, The Gab Group will raise awareness for Liquivida's targeted lifestyle nutritional approach combined with preventative and functional medicine to encourage the maintenance of optimal health and wellness.

About The Gab Group

Founded in 2004 by PR visionary Michelle Soudry, The Gab Group is recognized for award-winning brand communications specializing in local and national product, service, celebrity and hospitality accounts. Consistently ranked in the Top PR Agencies in South Florida, the agency's scope of services includes brand-focused PR, strategic marketing, consulting services and exceptional special events. For more information, visit www.thegabgroup.com.

