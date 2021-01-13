Firefighters & EMS Fund Collects Over 20,000 Signatures on Petition Against Nationwide Department Budget Cuts

ARLINGTON, Va., Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Earlier this year, grassroots political organization Firefighters & EMS Fund launched a petition to stop fire department cuts across the country. This year, fire departments across the United States have been hard with budget cuts and not enough resources to meet growing demand. Poor funding and reduced budgets lead to unsafe working environments, layoffs, and equipment shortages which all create adverse results for the safety of our communities. Because of these cuts, over 50% of firehouses in the US do not meet safety standards . In just a few months, the petition has collected over 20,000 signatures.

Firefighters & EMS Fund's petition reads, "…it's time for ordinary citizens, like you, that respect and appreciate our first responders and believe in the important services they provide to stand up for our fire departments. Firefighters and Emergency Responders will do everything they can to arrive first for you and your family when you need them most, now is the time for all of us to repay the debt.

If you support your local fire department, now is the time to stand with them and show your support. Help end the fire department budget cuts that are killing America's local fire departments."

Executive Director Nile Porter said in a statement: "Thank you to all of the concerned citizens across the country who want to put an end to the financial burdens being placed on fire departments in our communities. While this initiative has been a success, we must continue to stand up for the firefighters who put their lives on the line to keep our cities and towns safe in emergencies."

Firefighters & EMS Fund is dedicated to advocating for the safety and well-being of firefighters and their families in our political process. The organization supports local ballot initiatives across the country and works to elect political leaders at the state and local level that understand our firefighters' and public safety officers' interests.

For more information, visit www.fireandemsfund.com

Firefighters & EMS Fund is a national political organization organized under Section 527 of the IRS Tax Code. Contributions made to Firefighters & EMS Fund are not tax-deductible. Not authorized by any candidate or candidate's committee.

