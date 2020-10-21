Firefighters & EMS Fund Launches Petition Against Nationwide Fire Department Budget Cuts

ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Grassroots political organization Firefighters & EMS Fund launched a petition this week against the budget cuts fire departments are facing throughout the nation. Firefighters & EMS Fund's mission is to provide a grassroots voice for firefighters across the country in the state and local political process.

"We are launching a petition to stand up for those on the front lines in Fire Services in protest of political decisions which cost Fire Fighters their jobs and requiring them to work with fewer resources," said Executive Director Nile Porter, "One of the greatest challenges facing Fire Services across the country is the looming threat of budget cuts. With the COVID-19 pandemic, the resulting lockdowns and increasing costs due to PPE are threatening local finances and putting funding for public services in jeopardy. The budgets of Fire Departments and other emergency services are at great risk."

The petition reads: "Fire Departments across the United States are being forced to operate on shrinking budgets. Budget cuts are increasing response times and hurting our local communities, not to mention putting our firefighters and first responders in harm's way... If you support your local fire department, now is the time to stand with them and show your support. Help end the fire department budget cuts that are killing America's local fire departments."

"Budget cuts are happening and in the current climate it is likely that they will only get steeper. We need to stand in solidarity with those who serve their communities and put us before themselves," concluded Mr. Porter.

