Firehouse Subs® introduces new Everything Hook & Ladder sub, invites guests to celebrate National Brinner Week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Firehouse Subs is starting the new year with a twist on a best-selling signature menu item by introducing the Everything Hook & Ladder sub available for a limited time. Inspired by the classic everything bagel paired with cream cheese, this new sub features the same craveable flavors from our Hook & Ladder® sub – steaming hot smoked turkey breast, Virginia Honey ham, and Monterey Jack cheese, topped with lettuce, tomato, onion and deli mustard – but with the addition of an all-new custom everything bagel-seasoned sub roll with PHILADELPHIA® Cream Cheese. The savory seasoning blend, featuring sesame seeds, poppy seeds, garlic, onion and salt, is baked onto every custom roll served with the Everything Hook & Ladder sub and freshly toasted to order.

Lined up with the launch of this new sub, Firehouse Subs invites guests to celebrate National Brinner Week February 1-7, by ordering the Everything Hook & Ladder sub at any U.S. Firehouse Subs location, with the exception of Puerto Rico, and non-traditional locations, like those in airports and universities. To kick off National Brinner Week, Firehouse Subs is offering Rewards members double points on purchases made throughout the day on Monday, February 1. Brinner – eating breakfast for dinner – isn't a new concept but the Everything Hook & Ladder sub fits the bill when it comes to satisfying the breakfast cravings with comforting and familiar flavors.

"This new sub combines the popularity of the everything bagel seasoning with guests' passion for our fan-favorite Hook & Ladder sub," said Firehouse Subs Director of Product Development Jay Miller. "With the increased interest in combining breakfast-inspired flavors all day long, we are excited for guests to try our tasty new creation. For the full brinner experience, I suggest pairing the Everything Hook & Ladder sub with a freshly baked oatmeal cookie and one of several exclusive orange-flavored beverages from the Coca-Cola Freestyle machine, like orange Sprite Zero Sugar or orange Barq's Créme Soda."

To order an Everything Hook & Ladder sub, visit FirehouseSubs.com or download and the Firehouse Subs app and your order will be boxed, bagged and ready to pick up at the Rapid Rescue To Go® station inside at your nearest Firehouse Subs location, and some locations currently offer curbside delivery. Guests may also order the Everything Hook & Ladder sub using their favorite third-party delivery platforms.

Additionally, any sub on the menu can be made an "Everything" by upgrading to an everything bagel seasoned sub roll to any medium sub for just $1.00 more and by adding Philadelphia Cream Cheese for just $0.50 on a medium sub. For a limited time, guests can also upgrade to the Everything sub roll on catering box lunches - perfect for groups large or small.

About Firehouse Subs

Firehouse Subs® is a fast-casual restaurant chain with a passion for hearty and flavorful food, heartfelt service and public safety. Founded in Jacksonville, Florida in 1994 by brothers and former firefighters Chris Sorensen and Robin Sorensen, Firehouse Subs is a brand built on decades of fire and police service, hot and hearty subs piled high with the highest quality meats and cheeses and its commitment to saving lives through the establishment of the non-profit Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation®. The founders are the real deal, the food is their creation and the brand is a family of franchise operators who share their same passion for generously serving food and community. For the third consecutive year, based on recent Technomic Insight consumer data, Firehouse Subs was named the No.1 brand in the restaurant industry that "Supports Local Community Activities." This year, Firehouse of America and Firehouse Subs suppliers will together donate a portion of purchases at Firehouse Subs locations to the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation for the purchase of lifesaving equipment, with a minimum donation of $1 million.

Enjoy more subs. Save more lives. To learn more, visit http://www.firehousesubs.com .

Quick Facts:

More than 1,190 restaurants in 46 states, Puerto Rico, Canada and non-traditional locations

$55+ million granted to public safety organizations via Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation®

Headquartered in Jacksonville, Fla.

