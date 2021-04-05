Firehouse Subs® to Fill 12,000 Jobs During National Recruitment Event

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Firehouse Subs is hosting its first-ever national recruitment event April 6 through April 8 from 2 to 5 p.m. local time each day.

Firehouse Subs' family of local restaurant owners is looking to fill more than 12,000 permanent full-time and part-time positions across all 1,130+ of its restaurants in the U.S. Open positions include crew member and management opportunities for various dayparts, weekdays and weekends. Interested applicants can visit their local Firehouse Subs restaurant during the event to apply for open positions with the potential for immediate hiring.

The award-winning brand seeks to fill these positions with positive, energetic and dedicated individuals. Firehouse Subs team members enjoy competitive wages, discounts on delicious subs and excellent growth opportunities. Job seekers can find their nearest Firehouse Subs location at FirehouseSubs.com . Firehouse Subs is focused on the health and safety of its team members and guests, and all restaurants have implemented additional cleaning protocols and procedures following CDC guidelines. On-site interviews will be conducted following local and state COVID-19 safety protocols. Outdoor interviews will be conducted based on restaurant location.

Team members can feel good about the work they do each day as a portion of every purchase at all U.S. Firehouse Subs restaurants benefits Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation , which has granted more than $57 million to first responders and public safety organizations across the U.S., Puerto Rico and Canada. Donations help the Foundation achieve its mission of providing lifesaving equipment and resources to first responders and public safety organizations across the country.

"Our brand is lucky to be in a position where we can expand our restaurant teams and create opportunities within our local communities during these challenging times," said Firehouse Subs Chief Executive Officer Don Fox. "Our restaurant owners are passionate about heartfelt service and hearty, flavorful food, and we're excited to welcome new team members who share those values."

Many Firehouse Subs franchisees started their restaurant careers as crew members or general managers who advanced through the ranks and achieved their dreams of becoming entrepreneurs.

"I started working at Firehouse Subs as a crew member in high school," said Perry, Georgia Franchisee Will Stilley. "After serving in the U.S. Army for more than 10 years, I had the opportunity to return to the brand as a restaurant owner. It's extremely fulfilling to be part of a brand that is so invested in its team members and making a positive impact across the country."

Firehouse Subs is an equal opportunity employer and all qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, disability status, protected veteran status, or any other characteristic protected by law.

About Firehouse Subs

Firehouse Subs® is a restaurant chain with a passion for hearty and flavorful food, heartfelt service and public safety. Founded in Jacksonville, Florida in 1994 by brothers and former firefighters Chris Sorensen and Robin Sorensen, Firehouse Subs is a brand built on decades of fire and police service, hot and hearty subs piled high with the highest quality meats and cheeses and its commitment to saving lives through the establishment of the non-profit Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation®. The founders are the real deal, the food is their creation and the brand is a family of franchise operators who share their same passion for generously serving food and community. For the third consecutive year, based on recent Technomic Insight consumer data, Firehouse Subs was named the No.1 brand in the restaurant industry that "Supports Local Community Activities." This year, Firehouse of America and Firehouse Subs suppliers will together donate a portion of purchases at Firehouse Subs locations to the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation for the purchase of lifesaving equipment, with a minimum donation of $1 million.

Enjoy more subs. Save more lives. To learn more, visit http://www.firehousesubs.com .

Quick Facts:

More than 1,195 restaurants in 46 states, Puerto Rico , Canada and non-traditional locations

, and non-traditional locations $57+ million granted to public safety organizations via Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation ®

Headquartered in Jacksonville, Fla.

