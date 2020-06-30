Fireman & Company releases white paper on PacerPro usage data with 21 major law firms

NEW YORK, June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PacerPro, a leading provider of workflow automation and experience capture services for US federal court litigation is pleased to announce that Fireman & Company has published a white paper covering usage and ROI data for 21 of its major AMLaw 100 and leading litigation boutique firms.

Firms participating in the white paper include:

Baker Botts LLP; Barack Ferrazzano Kirschbaum & Nagelberg LLP; DLA Piper LLP (US); Durie Tangri LLP; Husch Blackwell LLP; Keker, Van Nest & Peters LLP; Kellogg, Hansen, Todd, Figel & Frederick P.L.L.C.; Kramer, Levin, Naftalis & Frankel LLP; Lewis Roca Rothgerber Christie LLP; McKool Smith P.C.; Morrison & Foerster LLP; Reed Smith LLP; Richards, Layton & Finger, PA; Shook, Hardy & Bacon L.L.P., Steptoe & Johnson PLLC; Susman Godfrey LLP; Winston & Strawn LLP; Shearman & Sterling LLP

"As advisors, it's our job to help the industry understand the tools and technology available using concrete metrics. Thanks to the willingness of PacerPro's clients to share their usage data publicly, we have been able to produce a report that quantifies in straightforward, easy to understand terms, actual impact of an automation and experience capture tool in wide use among US law firms. Our hope is that more firms will follow the example set by these firms with other services to help create a more robust, transparent legal technology market." Joshua Fireman, Fireman & Company.

"It's exciting to build product. But you can't get lost in the clouds. Exercises like this help keep everyone aligned around tangible impact." Gavin McGrane, CEO, PacerPro.

The report is available at no cost at PacerPro and at Fireman .

About Fireman & Company

Fireman & Company is a legal industry-focused management consulting firm. Fireman team members have decades of experience as leaders in the industry, working as attorneys, CIOs, CKOs, and experts in document management, enterprise search, intranets, experience management, change management, and master data management. Fireman & Company is a trusted advisor to the world's most innovative law firms and corporations, and its mission is to help clients make substantial, distinctive, and lasting improvements in performance.

About PacerPro

PacerPro automates the download, distribution and capture of firm's federal court filing records, enabling case teams to better manage current litigation, and firms to better leverage past experience. For more information, please see pacerpro.com.

