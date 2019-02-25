Firgelli Automations Launches First-Ever Outdoor TV Lift Cabinet for Hospitality and recreational markets
Feb 25, 2019, 15:25 ET
FERNDALE, Wash., Feb. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Firgelli Automations, founded in 2002 as a full-service manufacturer of Home and Commercial Automations devices such as Linear Actuators, Control Systems, TV Lifts, Column Lifts, this week announced they have launched a first-ever Outdoor TV Lift Cabinet, In partnership with Aprilia Technologies.
Watching the game outside with friends is now possible with the use of Firgelli's Weatherproof Outdoor TV Cabinet, that also has a self-contained motorized pop up TV Lift mechanism, a device Firgelli is famous for.
Firgelli Partnered with Aprilia Technologies who developed the waterproof Cabinet around Firgelli's TV Lift mechanism. Aprilia has great expertise in the Plastics and molding of very large components who spent years looking for the right TV Lift mechanism to work in harmony with their cabinets.
"The weather proof Pop-up TV Lift cabinet is something the hospitality industry has needed for some time. Simply press a button on the included remote, and the TV pops up into sight," said CEO, Robbie Dickson. "And when it's not used the TV simply pops back into the cabinet where it is protected from the rain and potential theft or damage."
The Outdoor Cabinet also has an added safety feature to prevent fingers being trapped when the unit is closing, a feature that must be incorporated when such a system is used at home with children around or in the Hospitality industry.
"It's common for most customers to want to be able to use a TV Lift mechanism outdoors," said Dickson. "However, Firgelli never had a weatherproof enclosure option, and typical outdoor cabinets are extremely expensive that don't have any safety features. Partnering with Aprilia, allowed them to solve this problem without adding cost or making the cabinet bulky. We are hoping to provide some much needed assurance and peace of mind."
The Outdoor TV Lift Cabinet can be viewed here https://www.firgelliauto.com/products/outdoor-tv-lift-cabinet
SOURCE Firgelli Automations
