Firm Announces the Departure of Partner Trey Cox

DALLAS, April 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dallas-based litigation firm of Lynn Pinker Cox & Hurst is confirming that partner Trey Cox is leaving the firm.

Mr. Cox has chosen to join a major, multidisciplinary firm and pursue a new direction with his practice. During the past two decades, he helped in developing a team of proven, top-of-the-profession business trial lawyers.

With 38 experienced attorneys, the firm is the largest trial boutique in North Texas and one of the most respected such firms in the state.

"Our firm has all the skills, experience and resources to continue as a major force in trial courts across the nation for many years to come," said the firm's Managing Partner, Eric Pinker. "We are very proud of the institution and the diverse team of attorneys who serve our clients so well."

For the past three years the firm has been ranked among the top five commercial litigation firms in Texas by the highly respected Chambers USA guide to the legal profession, along with numerous other accolades by The Best Lawyers in America, Texas Super Lawyers, D Magazine and Texas Lawyer. The firm has also garnered accolades including the top commercial defense win in the U.S. twice by the National Law Journal, and is believed to be the only firm to receive that recognition twice.

"We anticipate an increased amount of litigation resulting from the current COVID-19 crisis, and the firm is well prepared and staffed to manage this litigation in multiple venues and in a variety of sectors," said firm founder Mike Lynn.

"We wish Trey all the best for the future and appreciate the leadership he has offered the firm and our clients," said partner Michael K. Hurst.

"My partners understand that my decision is based solely on a professional desire to take on a new challenge," said Mr. Cox. "I have great respect for everyone at the firm and I know that the firm will continue to thrive as the top trial boutique in North Texas."

Lynn Pinker Cox & Hurst is a Dallas-based nationally recognized commercial litigation firm whose philosophy is based on trial-tested experience, creativity and an uncompromising will to win. The firm has a consistent track record of success, trying business disputes of all types, including breach of contract, intellectual property and trade secret, class action, financial services, securities, breach of fiduciary duty, employment, and professional malpractice cases. To learn more, visit http://www.lynnllp.com.

SOURCE Lynn Pinker Cox & Hurst

Related Links

http://www.lynnllp.com

