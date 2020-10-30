Firmament-Backed Envase Completes Second Transaction in October, Acquiring Tailwind Transportation Software

DOVER, N.H., Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Envase Technologies, a mission-critical software platform for the intermodal supply chain, announced today the acquisition of Tailwind Transportation Software, an industry-leading Transportation Management System (TMS) built for freight brokers, intermodal, and over-the-road trucking companies. Tailwind joins Envase's existing suite of market-leading TMS software built for the intermodal community.

"Tailwind is highly complementary to our existing technology, and will add best-in-class freight brokerage and over-the road trucking functionality to our existing suite of intermodal solutions," said Larry Cuddy Jr., CEO, Envase Technologies. "Our larger carriers with both intermodal and over-the-road fleets will benefit from access to a robust set of tools to help them efficiently manage both intermodal and over-the-road operations. We couldn't be more excited to welcome the entire Tailwind team, customers, and product suite to the Envase platform."

The Tailwind acquisition will further Envase's mission to give its customers the holistic tools necessary to efficiently move freight across ports, rails, yards, warehouses, and end destinations with complete end-to-end visibility. Tailwind will also strengthen Envase's presence in the Canadian market, with ~500 customers and thousands of drivers moving freight across the Canadian and U.S. markets.

The Tailwind transaction represents Envase's second this month, following its acquisition of SecurSpace, a leading gate management software and online marketplace technology provider that connects intermodal and over-the-road carriers looking for parking and storage options to real estate partners with dedicated or excess capacity.

Envase's financial partner, The Firmament Group, provided strategic assistance in consummating the acquisition. Green Campbell and Tedmond Wong, who both serve as Board Members of Envase, led the transaction on behalf of Firmament.

About Envase

Envase (www.envasetechnologies.com) provides mission-critical, cloud-based transportation management system (TMS) enterprise software and mobile applications to the intermodal transportation industry, with a core focus on the drayage trucking niche. The software merges order entry, dispatch, container tracking, electronic data interchange (EDI), API connectivity, document imaging, invoicing, settlements, and business intelligence, among other functions, into a single, streamlined system providing carrier efficiencies and container visibility over the intermodal supply chain.



About Tailwind

Tailwind (www.tailwindtransportationsoftware.com) provides mission-critical transportation management system enterprise software and mobile applications to freight brokers, intermodal carriers, and over-the-road carriers.

About The Firmament Group

The Firmament Group (www.thefirmamentgroup.com) provides tailored debt and equity capital solutions to small- and medium-sized enterprises. Firmament is a value-added partner to entrepreneurs, management teams and business owners and curates solutions by deploying versatile capital in a user-friendly way. Firmament seeks both senior and junior debt capital opportunities including unitranche, second lien and mezzanine debt, and also provides equity capital structured as either preferred or common equity. With offices across the United States and in the United Kingdom, Firmament is focused on turning small business into big business.



