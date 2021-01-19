Firmament Supports GPS Dental Platform Expansion

NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Firmament Group ("Firmament"), a leading provider of tailored debt and equity capital solutions to small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), announced today an investment in GPS Dental, LLC ("GPS" or the "Company"), a Jonesboro, Arkansas-based dental services organization (DSO) that manages seventeen dental practices across Arkansas, Indiana, and Tennessee.

GPS is led by experienced DSO operators, Dr. Hunter Smith and Dr. William Little, who co-founded the Company in 2015. Firmament's investment will support GPS' growth strategy of building and acquiring dental practices in the Southern and Midwestern United States. GPS' strategy is centered on providing supportive services to dental practices, while allowing dentists and clinicians to continue operating their practices with autonomy. "We are very excited to be partnering with The Firmament Group," said Dr. Smith. "The uncertain lending and financial climate made it a priority that we find the right partner to support our business as we scale. The Firmament team has deep experience in dental and healthcare services, and their support will allow us to more predictably and efficiently grow our business through new acquisitions and continued internal improvements."

Firmament's Lauren Steel commented, "We are proud to partner with GPS, as we believe strongly in management's customized approach to practice management. Their proven model of supporting each team in optimizing the business side of a dental practice, while allowing medical professionals to focus on the work they love performing, has made GPS a highly regarded brand in the dental community. We look forward to continued growth over time, as GPS expands and deepens its footprint in the region."

Firmament's Parris Boyd added, "We are excited to express our conviction in the dental space through our investment in GPS, and we look forward to leveraging our resources to help the Company capitalize on the long term industry tailwinds driving growth in dental practice management."

About GPS Dental, LLC

Headquartered in Jonesboro, AR, GPS (https://www.gpsdds.com/) is a dental services organization ("DSO") managing dental practices across Arkansas, Indiana, and Tennessee. GPS offers a variety of management services to its practices, including billing and accounting, patient scheduling, human resources, and regulatory compliance.

About Firmament

Firmament ( www.thefirmamentgroup.com ) provides tailored debt and equity capital solutions to small- and medium-sized enterprises. Firmament is a value-added partner to entrepreneurs, management teams and business owners and curates solutions by deploying versatile capital in a user-friendly way. Firmament concentrates on businesses in the healthcare services, software, health and wellness, food and agriculture, life sciences, and business services industries. With offices across the United States and in the United Kingdom, Firmament is focused on turning small business into big business.

CONTACT: Allie Reitman, [email protected]

SOURCE The Firmament Group

Related Links

www.thefirmamentgroup.com

