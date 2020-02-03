Firmenich Recognized as Global Environmental Leader with CDP Triple "A" for Climate Change, Water and Forests for Second Year

GENEVA, Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Firmenich has been ranked by CDP today as a global environmental leader, the only company in its industry to have achieved triple "A" for climate change, water security and forests for the second consecutive year. Being one of only six companies worldwide with a triple "A" listing this year out of more than 8,400 assessed, the Group is recognized for its commitment to responsible business, supported by ambitious science-based targets.

"We are immensely proud to be amongst the very few companies who have achieved CDP triple "A" for the second year in a row," said Gilbert Ghostine, CEO, Firmenich. "Ever since we made our first public environmental commitment three decades ago, we have been constantly challenging ourselves to keep making a real difference in global sustainable business. I would like to acknowledge the exceptional people at Firmenich that ensure we continue to lead in environmental management."

"Congratulations to Firmenich for achieving this position on CDP's A Lists this year and leading in environmental performance and transparency." said Paul Simpson, CEO of CDP. "The scale of the business risks from the climate emergency, deforestation and water insecurity are vast – as are the opportunities from addressing them – and it's clear the private sector has a vital role to play at this critical time. The A List companies like Firmenich are leading the market in corporate sustainability, tackling environmental risks and setting themselves up to thrive in tomorrow's economy."

"With environmental management programs embedded in our business, and active partnerships across our supply chain, we are accelerating the transition towards a more sustainable global economy," said Neil McFarlane, Senior VP Quality, Health, Safety & Environment, Firmenich. "Our teams are working hard on our journey towards zero impact and we look forward to continuing our collaboration with CDP."

The Group currently operates with 100% renewable electricity in manufacturing sites in Europe, North America, Latin America, India, China; Africa and the Middle East. Firmenich is one of 177 visionary companies on the "Business Ambition for 1.5C: Our Only Future", a broad coalition committed to Science-Based Targets to combat climate change. The Group is also a founding member of the One Planet Business for Biodiversity (OP2B) coalition committed to protecting and restoring cultivated and natural biodiversity.

Learn more about Firmenich's environmental goals and achievements in its "Performance and Sustainability Report 2019." To view it, click here.

CDP's annual environmental disclosure and scoring process is widely recognized as the gold standard of corporate environmental transparency. Companies are assessed on the comprehensiveness of their disclosure, their awareness and management of environmental risks and their demonstration of best practices associated with environmental leadership, such as setting ambitious and meaningful targets.

The full list of companies that made this year's CDP A List is available here, along with other publicly available company scores: https://www.cdp.net/en/companies/companies-scores

Note to editors

The full methodology and criteria for the A List is available on CDP's website at: https://www.cdp.net/en/guidance/guidance-for-companies under 'CDP scoring methodologies 2019'.

About Firmenich

Firmenich is the world's largest privately-owned perfume and taste company, founded in Geneva, Switzerland, in 1895. Driven by its purpose to create positive emotions to enhance wellbeing, naturally, Firmenich has designed many of the world's best-known perfumes and tastes, bringing delight to over four billion consumers every day. Renowned for its world-class research and creativity, as well as its leadership in sustainability, each year, Firmenich invests 10% of its turnover in R&D to understand and share the best that nature has to offer responsibly. Firmenich had an annual turnover of 3.9 billion Swiss Francs at end June 2019. More information about Firmenich is available at www.firmenich.com.

About CDP

CDP is an international non-profit that drives companies and governments to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions, safeguard water resources and protect forests. Voted number one climate research provider by investors and working with institutional investors with assets of US$96 trillion, we leverage investor and buyer power to motivate companies to disclose and manage their environmental impacts. Over 8,400 companies with over 50% of global market capitalization disclosed environmental data through CDP in 2019. This is in addition to the over 920 cities, states and regions who disclosed, making CDP's platform one of the richest sources of information globally on how companies and governments are driving environmental change. CDP, formerly Carbon Disclosure Project, is a founding member of the We Mean Business Coalition. Visit https://cdp.net/en or follow us @CDP to find out more.

