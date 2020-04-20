FirmVO Signs Long Term Lease in New York City

NEW YORK, April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FirmVO, the leading provider of virtual law office solutions, today announced that they have expanded into Manhattan by signing a long term lease at 305 Broadway, New York City, 10007 effective April 15, 2020. The newly acquired space will join FirmVO's inventory of virtual and short-term rental law offices in five states and seven major legal hubs. FirmVO has leased the 11,000 square foot Tribeca full floor directly from the building Reade Broadway and Associates.

Founded in March 2017, FirmVO offers attorneys the first turn-key ethical virtual office solutions that include an array of flexible office space - offering both workspace and meeting rooms for both short and long term rental as well as virtual office packages and litigation war rooms. The new state of the art location provides attorneys with meeting rooms and offices outfitted with the very latest in technology – reserving space is easily bookable online - as well as virtual video depositions, professional receptionists, and mail/telecom technology. The service caters to solo-practitioners of law, growing legal businesses and global firms alike. Additionally, the new Tribeca location is in close proximity to the courts, and just one block from the Supreme and Federal Courts.

"Our team is pleased to announce that we have signed a strategic lease in New York to service law firms in the Big Apple for many years to come. Our offering at this location include our suite of flexible office space and virtual office products – tailored to the needs of growing law firms," said Aaron Poznanski, CEO, FirmVO. "While many in the co-working industry are forced to scale back during this health crisis our virtual business model is not effected and continues to play a significant role in the operations of our law firm members, including remote computing and crucial staff that handle physical mail processing and the answering of phones at the location."

The space includes large common areas, five conference rooms, a co-working area, as well as 30 private offices. The office will also be outfitted with a large litigation war room for out of state firms that have cases in the Southern District Of New York.

