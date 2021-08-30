First 7-Eleven® Store Opens in Cambodia

IRVING, Texas, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambodia's first 7-Eleven® store is set to open Monday, Aug. 30, in Phnom Penh, the bustling capital city of the Southeast Asian country. Residents and tourists alike now can enjoy the world's largest retailer's unique style of convenience, signature food and drinks, as well as products and delicacies especially created to appeal to the local market.

CP ALL Cambodia Co., Ltd. holds a master franchise agreement with 7-Eleven, Inc. and is solely authorized to develop and operate stores in Cambodia. CP ALL Cambodia Co., Ltd. is a subsidiary of CP All Public Company Limited, which operates more than 12,000 7-Eleven stores in Thailand and is the largest 7-Eleven licensee.

The country's first store is located in Phnom Penh's Prek Pnov district on the outskirts of the city. Occupying the first floor of an office building, the store's address is 41,43 National Route 6A, Prek Leab Village, Sangkat Prek Leab, Khan Chroy Changva.

A grand opening celebration will be held later. CP ALL Cambodia Co., Ltd. also plans to open additional stores this year.

"CP All is an innovative partner and exceptional 7-Eleven store operator, and I have no doubt that they will continue that tradition in Cambodia," said Joe DePinto, President and Chief Executive Officer of 7–Eleven. "We worked closely with them to ensure we offer the right mix of popular 7-Eleven products from across the globe, as well as our own creations of local favorites."

Open 24 hours a day seven days a week, the new store carries over 2,000 products, ones typically found at 7-Eleven stores such as Slurpee® semi-frozen drinks, award-winning value-priced 7–Select® private brand snacks, and local fresh food items, including some unique to the Cambodian market.

"It is always exciting to introduce 7-Eleven to a completely new country of customers experiencing for the first time the convenience, quality, freshness and highest standard of service we offer," DePinto said. "We now operate in several Asian countries, and each one has something unique to offer and teach us about the business in their part of the world."

Around the globe, 7-Eleven stores' mission is the same: to give customers what they want, when, where and how they want it. This much-anticipated launch in Cambodia is true to that mission and will deliver on its trademark "Everyday Quality and Convenience."

