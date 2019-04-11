First AI Enabled ROI Radiation Reduction Shutter Technology FluoroShield™ Cleared by FDA

SANFORD, Fla., April 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Omega Medical Imaging announces the launch of FluoroShield™ in conjunction with technology partner IKOMED Technologies, Vancouver, BC Canada. FluoroShield™ is an Artificial Intelligence powered Region of Interest (ROI) Radiation exposure reduction solution for interventional X-ray imaging available only on Omega's Flat Panel detector CS-series product lines.

Omega Medical Imaging

FluoroShield™ combines the power of AI, an ultra-fast collimator and the worlds most advanced image processing to deliver a Region of Interest solution that has shown to reduce radiation exposure up to ~84 percent, seamlessly helping Interventional clinicians better reach their ALARA goals.

Omega Medical Imaging LLC based in Sanford Florida USA is an innovator in the design, manufacture, delivery, and support of Interventional X-Ray Imaging devices for hospitals and healthcare facilities around the globe.

IKOMED Technologies Inc, Vancouver, BC Canada is a medical device company developing novel medical solutions based on proprietary technology.

Details can be found at https://www.omegamedicalimaging.com.

Contact:

Megan Grosz

Omega Medical Imaging, LLC.

1-407-323-9400 X212

mgrosz@omegamedicalimaging.com

www.omegamedicalimaging.com

